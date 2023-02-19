Pakistan Sends Turkey's Flood Aid Back To Quake-Hit Nation, Mocked

The government in Pakistan has become the subject of mockery again when it was discovered that the aid sent by the country to earthquake-hit Turkey, was the same aid that Turkey had sent to Pakistan as floods ravaged the nation in 2022.
The matter came to the fore when Turkish authorities discovered that the relief material sent by Pakistan in the wake of the devastating earthquake were the same ones that Turkey had sent to the South Asian country when Pakistan was hit by floods last year.
As per several reports, Pakistan only changed the box outside but forgot to change the boxes inside as they cycled the same aid packages back to Turkey. The boxes on the outside read that the relief materials were being sent by Pakistan to aid Turkey in the aftermath of the terrible earthquake, while the boxes on the inside carried the message that the relief material was sent by Turkey to Pakistan after the floods of June 2022.
In light of the incident, netizens took to Twitter swiftly to mock Pakistan over the faux pas. Several people dubbed it as ‘Soan Papdi moment’ referring to the sweet dish that is known to be cycled among relatives as a gift during festivities in India.
Meanwhile, the matter was also raised by the consulate general before the Pakistan External Affairs Ministry.
The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, who had planned to visit Turkey in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes, visited the country on Friday after his initial plan got postponed. During the visit, Sharif expressed his “heartfelt condolences”.
The Pakistan PM along with foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had originally wanted to visit the earthquake-hit nation two days after the disaster. However, they were asked to postpone the visit by the Turkish government that was busy with the rescue and relief operations.