Pakistan Sends Turkey's Flood Aid Back To Quake-Hit Nation, Mocked

The matter came to the fore when Turkish authorities discovered that the relief material sent by Pakistan in the wake of the devastating earthquake were the same ones that Turkey had sent to the South Asian country when Pakistan was hit by floods last year.

As per several reports, Pakistan only changed the box outside but forgot to change the boxes inside as they cycled the same aid packages back to Turkey. The boxes on the outside read that the relief materials were being sent by Pakistan to aid Turkey in the aftermath of the terrible earthquake, while the boxes on the inside carried the message that the relief material was sent by Turkey to Pakistan after the floods of June 2022.