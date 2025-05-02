Pakistan Should Cooperate, India’s Response Shouldn’t Ignite Regional Conflict: JD Vance 

US Vice President JD Vance, while expressing his thoughts on the growing tension between India and Pakistan in the wake of the gruesome terrorist attack in Pahalgam, said yesterday (1st May) that Pakistan should cooperate with India. Vance expressed hope for Pakistan’s cooperation in hunting down militants based in its territory. He also expressed hope that India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack does not escalate into a broader regional conflict.

“Our hope here is that India responds to this terrorist attack in a way that doesn’t lead to a broader regional conflict,” Vance commented in a media interview yesterday.

He further added, “And we hope, frankly, that Pakistan, to the extent that they’re responsible, cooperates with India to make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with.”

When asked whether he is worried about India and Pakistan following the recent developments after the Pahalgam terror attack, Vance nodded in agreement. He was quoted as saying, “Sure, I am worried any time you see a hotspot breaking out, especially between two nuclear powers. We have obviously been in close contact with our friends in India and Pakistan.”

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on the second day of Vance’s official visit to India with his family, from April 21–24.

Right after the attack, the US Vice President extended his condolences to the families of the victims. India received concerns and condolences from across the world, condemning the heinous terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam. The US President also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemned the terror attack, and reiterated that the US stands ready to provide all assistance in the joint fight against terrorism.