Pakistan Shuts Schools, Cuts Workweek as Fuel Crisis Fears Grow

The government of Pakistan has announced a series of emergency steps to conserve fuel as concerns grow over a possible energy shortage amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered the temporary closure of schools and universities and introduced a four-day workweek for government offices in an effort to reduce fuel consumption and manage the country’s limited energy supplies.

Under the new directives, educational institutions across the country will remain closed for two weeks starting March 16. However, universities and colleges will continue academic activities through online classes during this period so that students’ studies are not completely disrupted.

The government has also announced that most government offices will operate only four days a week until further notice. Officials say the move is aimed at cutting down daily travel and reducing fuel use. Essential services, including banks and other key departments, will continue to function normally.

Authorities said the decision was taken as global energy markets face uncertainty due to the ongoing war in the Middle East. The conflict has raised fears of disruptions in oil shipments and pushed crude oil prices higher in the international market.

Pakistan relies heavily on imported fuel to meet its energy needs. Any disruption in global supply routes or a sharp increase in oil prices can therefore have a direct impact on the country’s economy and daily life.

Officials believe the temporary measures will help control fuel consumption and allow the government to better manage available energy resources during the crisis.

The situation is being closely monitored, and the government has indicated that further steps may be taken if global energy pressures continue to rise in the coming weeks.