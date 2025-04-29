India Slams Pakistan at UN Over Pahalgam Attack and Terror Confession

India on Monday slammed Pakistan at the United Nations, citing Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's "open confession" about Pakistan's involvement in supporting and training terrorists.

At the UN, India's Deputy Permanent Representative Yojna Patel condemned Pakistan for misusing the global platform to spread propaganda and level baseless accusations against India. She pointed to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's televised confession as clear evidence of Pakistan’s history of supporting terrorism.

“It is unfortunate that a particular delegation has chosen to misuse and undermine this forum by indulging in propaganda and making baseless allegations against India,” said Yojna Patel. “The entire world has heard Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif openly admit, in a recent television interview, to his country’s history of supporting, training, and funding terrorist organizations.”

“This open confession comes as no surprise and lays bare Pakistan’s role as a rogue state that fuels global terrorism and destabilizes the region. The world can no longer afford to turn a blind eye,” she added.

Patel underscored India’s long-standing status as a victim of cross-border terrorism, pointing out that the recent Pahalgam attack marked the highest civilian toll since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. She also thanked the international community for its solidarity and support in the aftermath of the Pahalgam tragedy, which claimed 26 lives.

"India deeply appreciates and values the unwavering support and solidarity shown by leaders and governments worldwide following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. This reflects the international community's firm stance against terrorism. The Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the highest number of civilian casualties since the tragic 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008, stands as a grim reminder of the ongoing threat," Patel said.

"Having endured cross-border terrorism for decades, India fully understands the lasting impact such acts have on the victims, their families, and society. As stated by the UN Security Council, those responsible for perpetrating, organising, financing, and sponsoring such heinous acts of terrorism must be held accountable and brought to justice," she added.

This comes days after Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted that Pakistan harbours and funds terrorist organisations, stating that the country has been "doing the West’s dirty work for decades." He also mentioned that the Pakistan-based terror groups are "not multiple organisations" but "one single organisation, religiously organised with different faces."

He stated that terrorist groups in Pakistan were "used as proxies by the USA" and recalled how these same groups were treated like VIP's in Washington. "When we were fighting on their side in the '80s against the Soviet Union, all these terrorists of today were wining and dining in Washington. Then came 9/11, and once again, the same situation was created. I believe our government made a mistake," he added.

Asif also stated that Pakistan would respond "in kind" to any attack by nuclear rival New Delhi in retaliation for the Pahalgam incident, and urged US President Donald Trump to "bring sanity to the situation."