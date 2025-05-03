Pakistan’s Ballistic Missile Test Is A ‘reckless Act Of Provocation’, Says India

Pakistan on Saturday (May 3) claimed that it had successfully conducted a training launch of its Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres.

Media reports suggest that the Pakistani Army was quoted as saying in a statement: “The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced manoeuvrability features.”

The test-firing was reportedly part of “Exercise INDUS,” though no further details about the exercise were provided. The launch was witnessed by the Commander of the Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officials from the Strategic Plans Division and the Army Strategic Forces Command, along with scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organisations.

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the service chiefs congratulated the participating troops, scientists, and engineers.

India Slams Pakistani Move

India slammed the test-firing as a "reckless act of provocation" and a "dangerous escalation" of the situation. The planned missile test by Pakistan under such volatile conditions is seen as nothing short of a blatant provocation and a desperate attempt to whip up tensions with India.

Tensions between the two neighbours have been high since the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. India has repeatedly alleged cross-border linkages to the attack and has vowed severe punishment for those responsible. Global powers, including the United States and the European Union, have condemned the attack and urged both nations to de-escalate.

India has consistently accused Pakistan of being involved in the Pahalgam terror attack and, in response, has not only suspended the Indus Water Treaty but also banned all imports from the neighbouring country. Denying the allegations, Pakistan retaliated by banning flights operated by Indian airlines from entering its airspace.

