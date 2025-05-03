India Puts Ban On Direct Or Indirect Imports From Pakistan

Continuing its pressure on Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, India has now banned the direct or indirect import of all goods from Pakistan with immediate effect.

The decision will bring a complete halt to all inbound shipments of goods from Pakistan to India. Notably, India's exports to Pakistan during April–January 2024–25 amounted to USD 447.65 million, while imports stood at just USD 0.42 million.

In a notification dated May 2, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) announced the prohibition of the direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, effective immediately and until further notice.

The notification added that the restriction has been imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exceptions to this prohibition will require approval from the Government of India.

The notification reportedly stated: “Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders.”

The decision follows the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

In response to the attack, India has taken a series of measures, including the immediate closure of the Attari land-transit post, the expulsion of Pakistani military attachés, and the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960.

With these measures, trade between India and Pakistan has effectively come to a complete halt. In retaliation, Pakistan has also announced the suspension of all trade with India, including trade to and from third countries via Pakistan.

Notably, India-Pakistan trade relations had already deteriorated after the Pulwama terror attack six years ago.

