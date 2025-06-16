PM Modi Conferred Cyprus' Highest Civilian Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III—Cyprus’ highest civilian honour—by President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on Monday. The prestigious award is named after Makarios III, the first President of Cyprus, and is presented to individuals who have rendered distinguished service to the country.

Accepting the honour, PM Modi expressed deep gratitude to the Cypriot leadership and dedicated the award to the people of India. “This honour is not just mine, it is the honour of 140 crore Indians,” he said. “It symbolises our country’s values, cultural ties, and the ideology of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

“I accept this honour with utmost humility and gratitude,” he added. “It reflects our shared values and mutual understanding. It also represents our commitment to peace, security, and prosperity.”

The Prime Minister said he believes the partnership between India and Cyprus will continue to deepen. “Together, we will not only strengthen our bilateral ties but also contribute to a peaceful and secure global environment.”

The Ministry of External Affairs also acknowledged the recognition. “An award dedicated to the trusted India-Cyprus friendship and 1.4 billion people of India,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. “This honour reflects the enduring bilateral partnership and a shared vision for peace, progress, and prosperity.”

President Christodoulides warmly welcomed PM Modi to the Presidential Palace, where the two leaders introduced their delegations before engaging in official talks.

This visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades. Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday and was received at Larnaca International Airport by President Christodoulides. He also received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Limassol.

On the same day, the two leaders took part in a business roundtable with leading CEOs from both countries. PM Modi highlighted India’s reform trajectory over the past decade and highlighted opportunities for collaboration in innovation, energy, and technology.

Following the event, PM Modi posted on X: “Boosting business linkages! President Nikos Christodoulides and I interacted with leading CEOs to add vigour to commercial linkages between India and Cyprus. Sectors like innovation, energy, technology and more offer immense potential.”

The Cyprus Presidency also acknowledged the meeting on X, stating that both nations are “entering a new era of strategic partnership” based on shared values, trust, and a forward-looking economic vision.

