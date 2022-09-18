President Murmu Signs Condolence Book Ahead Of Queen's Funeral

President of India Droupadi Murmu signed the condolence book for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday at the Lancaster House near Buckingham Palace in London.
Taking to Twitter, Rashtrapati Bhawan wrote, “President Droupadi Murmu signed the Condolence Book in the memory of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II at Lancaster House, London.”
Apart from that, President Murmu also offered tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall in London where the queen’s coffin is lying-in-state.
Earlier, the official Twitter handle of the President had tweeted, “President Droupadi Murmu visited Westminster Hall London where the body of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state. The President offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of India.”
It may be noted that President Murmu is on an official tour of the United Kingdom from September 17 to 19 to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.
She had arrived at Gatwick Airport in London on Saturday to attend the Queen’s funeral.
The aircraft carrying the President and her entourage including foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra had landed at around 20.50 IST from where she left for the hotel where she will be staying during her tour.
She was received by the High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom upon her arrival.
Meanwhile, President Murmu is also set to attend a reception hosted by King Charles III for the overseas leaders at Buckingham Palace in London before the funeral services, to be held on Monday at 11 am local time.
In addition, she is also scheduled to attend the reception hosted by UK’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, James Cleverly on the next day.
The longest serving monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II had passed away on September 8. A ten-day national mourning had been announced following her passing at the end of which she will be laid to rest with full state honours.
India had also observed one-day state mourning on September 11 as a mark of respect to Her Majesty the Queen.