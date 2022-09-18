President Murmu Signs Condolence Book Ahead Of Queen's Funeral

Apart from that, President Murmu also offered tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall in London where the queen’s coffin is lying-in-state.

Earlier, the official Twitter handle of the President had tweeted, “President Droupadi Murmu visited Westminster Hall London where the body of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state. The President offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of India.”

It may be noted that President Murmu is on an official tour of the United Kingdom from September 17 to 19 to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

She had arrived at Gatwick Airport in London on Saturday to attend the Queen’s funeral.