PEC Denounces Military Crackdown in Myanmar

Press Emblem Campaign (PEC), the global media safety and rights body denounced the continued crackdown on the media by the military junta of Myanmar.

The global body has also demanded the unconditional release of all scribes who were sent to jails after the infamous military coup on February 1, 2021.

Local media outlets in Yangon, the former capital city of Myanmar, reported that three journalists were imprisoned in the third week of March for covering the anti-junta demonstrations across the south-east Asian nation.

Around 125 media persons were arrested and at least 50 of them are still behind the bars.

The three Burmese journalists namely Than Htike Aung, Han Thar Nyein and Ye Yint Tun were imprisoned for two years each for allegedly preparing false news.

Aung, who is associated with the Mizzima group, was arrested on March 19, 2021. Nyein, who co-founded Kamayut news outlet, was arrested on March 9 and Tun from the Myanmar Herald digital platform was arrested on February 28 last year.

Blaise Lempen, the president of PEC demanded that the international community should pay attention to the hardships faced by journalists in Myanmar.

He said, “The military regime in Naypietaw has treated the journalists as its enemy, while the media workers are doing their job only. The Burmese generals must respect the scribes and facilitate them to perform duties without fear and trepidation.”

Meanwhile, PEC’s south-east Asia representative Nava Thakuria informed that the military junta has already cancelled the permits of Mizzima, Democratic Voice of Burma, Myitkyina News Journal, Myanmar Now, 7Day News and Khit Thit News.

Now they are operating from outside the country to avoid arrests. A large number of journalists are hiding in neighbouring countries like Thailand, Bangladesh and India to continue working as newsmen.

