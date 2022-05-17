Prez Kovind Inaugurates India-Jamaica Friendship Garden

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated an India-Jamaica Friendship Garden on Tuesday at the Hope Gardens, Jamaica and planted a sapling along with the First Lady Savita Kovind during his 4-day visit to the Caribbean nation.

During his visit, President Kovind also met with the Opposition Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Lisa Hanna at the meeting venue in Kingston.

On the sidelines of the inaugural event, Jamaican Agriculture and Fisheries Minister PP Charles Jr said, "Despite historic crop production last year, we're facing serious potential issues that may arise in disruption of supply chain...it only makes sense for Jamaica and India to partner and tackle them in a mutually beneficial relationship,” as reported by ANI.

Earlier President Kovind inaugurated "Dr BR Ambedkar Avenue", a road named after the architect of India's Constitution, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar in Downtown Kingston, the report stated.

During the inaugural ceremony, Kovind said, "Icons like Dr BR Ambedkar and Marcus Garvey (Jamaica's national hero) cannot be limited to just one nation or community. Their message of equality for all and their appeal to end all forms of discrimination has universal resonance. Dr Ambedkar's message is relevant to Indians, Jamaicans and the world."

The President met Governor-General of Jamaica Patrick Allen at King's House in Kingston as part of his visit and discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of IT and related services, medical, sports, education, tourism and hospitality industry.

Earlier, the President also laid a wreath at the shrine of Marcus Garvey, the national hero of Jamaica. The President who visited here on the first leg of his two-nation visit will be in Jamaica till May 18 and then will travel to St Vincent and Grenadines.

President Kovind was accorded a ceremonial welcome, a Guard of Honour and a 21-gun-salute upon his arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, in the first-ever visit by an Indian Head of State. The President of India was escorted by the Chief Defence Staff of Jamaica, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

During the President's visit to Jamaica, several important programmes are scheduled. He will visit the PM house where he will meet Prime Minister Andrew Holness. A signing ceremony (MOU agreement) will also be held at PM house.

In the evening, President Ram Nath Kovind will gift cricket kits to aspiring cricketers in Jamaica. A Cricket kit will be handed over to Billy heaven, President of the Jamaica Cricket Association.



