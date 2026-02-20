Prince Andrew Released by UK Police Amid Epstein Investigation

The British police released Prince Andrew, formally Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, on Thursday evening after several hours in custody amid a probe linked to convicted financier Jeffrey Epstein. The arrest, reportedly for misconduct in public office, marks the first modern-era detention of a senior member of the British royal family. Authorities did not disclose details of the inquiry, which may involve sharing confidential information with Epstein while Prince Andrew served as a British trade envoy. Thames Valley Police confirmed he was released under investigation.

Historic Arrest And Royal Response

The detention represents a major crisis for the monarchy. King Charles III confirmed the arrest in a written statement, emphasising support for a “full, fair and proper process”. A palace spokesperson said Buckingham Palace was not informed before the arrest took place at the Sandringham Estate, the royal family’s private Norfolk residence, where the former prince lives.

King Charles reiterated, “The law must take its course,” while backing authorities fully. Prince Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing, and his representatives did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

Allegations And Legal Background

Prince Andrew has faced longstanding sexual abuse allegations from Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed Epstein trafficked her to the former prince as a teenager around 2001. In 2022, Andrew settled a New York lawsuit with Giuffre for an undisclosed sum, without admitting any wrongdoing.

The arrest comes after reports that Prince Andrew may have improperly shared confidential government documents with Epstein. Documents released by the US Justice Department last month suggest British authorities are examining these disclosures under potential misconduct laws.

Broader Implications

The Epstein files have implicated other members of the British establishment. Authorities are investigating whether Peter Mandelson, former UK ambassador to the United States, improperly shared sensitive documents with Epstein, which he denies. Additionally, documents show Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, maintained correspondence with Epstein well after his 2008 conviction.

The investigation into Prince Andrew underscores ongoing scrutiny of royal and elite connections to Epstein, with legal and reputational ramifications for the monarchy.

