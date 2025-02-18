Resolve Teesta Issue, End Border Killings, Drop 'Big Brother' Attitude: Mirza to India

Masum Billah, Dhaka

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today (17 February) called on India to resolve the Teesta-water sharing issue, stop border killings, and drop its 'big brother' attitude to maintain good relations with the people of Bangladesh.

"We would like to make it clear to India that if you want to maintain a relationship with the people of Bangladesh, you must ensure our justified share of water from the Teesta, stop shooting our people along the border, and abandon the big brother attitude towards us," Fakhrul said while addressing a gathering in Lalmonirhat.

While inaugurating a two-day sit-in programme at 11 Teesta points involving five northern districts, he called upon the interim government to take a stronger stance in ensuring a just share of Teesta water for Bangladesh.

The Teesta River Protection Movement organised the programme under the theme "Jago Bahe Teesta Bachai," also demanding the swift implementation of the Teesta Mega Project.

He said Bangladesh wants to stand on its own feet and realise all its justified rights and shares as a neighbouring country of India.

The BNP leader said the people of Bangladesh wish to maintain friendly relations with India, but that relationship must be built on dignity, with all dues and fair shares recognised.

He said many had hoped India would ensure Teesta water for Bangladesh after the Awami League came to power in 2009. "But nothing happened. It (Awami League) sold Bangladesh to India but couldn't secure even a drop of water."

Fakhrul said their party fought against the Awami League regime over the past 15 years, and the chief of their party along with many leaders had fled to India following the 36-day intense movement led by students.

"On the one hand, they (India) don't provide us with our water, and on the other, they keep our enemy (Sheikh Hasina) in New Delhi like a king," he said.

The BNP leader alleged that from India Sheikh Hasina is instructing Awami League leaders and workers to create chaos in the country. "But all the Awami League leaders fled to India."

Fakhrul said the current interim government labels itself as impartial. "But it must not remain neutral over the Teesta water issue. You have to raise your voice to ensure our fair share of water."

He also called on the interim government to swiftly arrange the next national election to hand over power to people and their elected representatives.