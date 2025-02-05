Sikkim BJP Seeks Fresh Environmental Assessment for Teesta-III Dam Project

The Sikkim Unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised concerns about the recent approval granted by the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change for the reconstruction of the Teesta-III hydropower dam in Sikkim.

Advertisment

The approval, issued on January 10, 2025, has come under scrutiny due to unresolved concerns about environmental safety, structural integrity, and lack of public consultation.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sikkim BJP emphasized the ecological sensitivity of Sikkim, a Himalayan state prone to extreme weather events, glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), and landslides. They also highlighted the catastrophic event of October 4, 2023, when the South Lhonak glacial lake burst, resulting in the loss of 40 lives and the destruction of the 1,200 MW Teesta-III dam at Chungthang. The Sikkim BJP also called for a "scientific reassessment of all major hydropower projects in the region," following the tragic incident.

The Sikkim BJP, in the letter, wrote, “The people of Sikkim deeply value your commitment to environmental conservation and disaster resilience. The Teesta River is the lifeline of Sikkim, and any decision regarding hydropower infrastructure must be based on the latest scientific data, risk assessments, and inclusive public participation.”

Key Demands to PM Modi by Sikkim BJP

Direct the Immediate Withholding of the EAC Clearance for the Teesta-III project until all necessary scientific reviews, including the revised PMF study, are completed and independently validated.

Order a Fresh and Comprehensive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to incorporate recent climate data, GLOF risks, and Sikkim's evolving ecological challenges.

Ensure a Fresh Public Hearing to engage the people of Sikkim in this crucial decision and uphold the principles of democratic participation.