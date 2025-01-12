Trump Administration Invites Tarique and BNP Leaders to 'Prayer Breakfast'

By Masum Billah, Dhaka

The newly elected president of the United States, Donald Trump, has invited Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman, its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury to attend the National Prayer Breakfast.

In a media statement, the BNP confirmed that the three top leaders had been invited to the National Prayer Breakfast, which is attended by approximately 3,500 guests, including international invitees from over 100 countries.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir received the invitation on Friday.

The annual event, which will be held in Washington, DC, on February 5-6, comprises a series of meetings, luncheons, and dinners and has been held since 1953.

It is designed to be a forum for political, social, and business elites to assemble and pray together.

Republican Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20.

