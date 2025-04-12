Sattriya Performance by Mridusmita Das Bora Enchants Audience in London

The Nehru Centre, London, the cultural wing of the High Commission of India, hosted an evening of classical Indian dance that left the audience mesmerised. The event featured an elegant presentation of Sattriya, one of India’s classical dance forms, performed by Sangeet Natak Akademi Yuva Puraskar awardee and ICCR-empanelled artist, Mridusmita Das Bora, along with her ensemble.

The programme was graced by the presence of Shri Sujit Ghose, Deputy High Commissioner of India to the UK, and attracted a diverse audience comprising Indian diaspora members, cultural enthusiasts, and admirers of Indian classical arts.

The evening began with an informative introduction to the origins of Sattriya, tracing its roots to 15th-century saint and social reformer Srimanta Sankardev. A pioneering figure in the Bhakti movement, Sankardev developed Sattriya as a medium to spread Vaishnavism in Assam through narrative dance-dramas performed in monasteries (Sattras). The form, deeply rooted in devotion and storytelling, continues to serve as a living tradition that blends spirituality, music, and expressive movement.

Renowned for her refined technique, emotive expression, and deep-rooted knowledge of the tradition, Mridusmita Das Bora led her troupe through a series of choreographies that brought to life mythological narratives and devotional themes. The performance was marked by intricate footwork, graceful movements, and powerful abhinaya, capturing the spiritual essence of the dance form.

The event served as both a tribute to India’s rich cultural heritage and a significant effort in promoting classical Indian dance on the international stage. The performance concluded to resounding applause, with many in the audience expressing deep appreciation for the artistry and cultural depth showcased during the evening.