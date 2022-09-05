National

Boat Carrying 55 Sinks In Bihar, Search Op Underway

The incident took place as the labourers were returning home from work. As soon as the news spread, people gathered around.
A boat carrying 55 people capsized in Bihar's Dannapur | REPRESENTATIVE
A boat carrying 55 people capsized in Bihar's Dannapur | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

In a tragic incident, a boat carrying 55 people sank in the Ganga river in Bihar’s Danapur on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place near the Shahpur police station area.

Officials informed that at least 10 people have been reported missing so far in the incident. A search operation has been launched to find them, they said.

Onlookers gathered near the river banks to take a look soon after the boat sank. All persons on board the boat reportedly hailed from Patna’s Daudpur.

The incident took place as the labourers were returning home from work. As soon as the news spread, people gathered around.

A search operation was soon launched with rescue teams and professional divers out in search of the victims.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read
Guwahati: Dumpers Run Rampage, Kill Three In One Night In Separate Mishaps
Bihar
Boat Capsized
Search Operation

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com