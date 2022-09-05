Boat Carrying 55 Sinks In Bihar, Search Op Underway

In a tragic incident, a boat carrying 55 people sank in the Ganga river in Bihar’s Danapur on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place near the Shahpur police station area.

Officials informed that at least 10 people have been reported missing so far in the incident. A search operation has been launched to find them, they said.

Onlookers gathered near the river banks to take a look soon after the boat sank. All persons on board the boat reportedly hailed from Patna’s Daudpur.

The incident took place as the labourers were returning home from work. As soon as the news spread, people gathered around.

A search operation was soon launched with rescue teams and professional divers out in search of the victims.

Further details are awaited.