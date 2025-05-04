'Will Destroy Any Structure Built’: Pak Defence Minister's Warning to India Over Indus Treaty

Amid escalating tensions over the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned on Friday that Islamabad would retaliate if New Delhi constructed any structure on the Indus River, violating the Indus Waters Treaty.

In an interview, Khawaja Asif stated that constructing any structure on the Indus River would be regarded as 'Indian aggression.'

In response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan.

The Pakistani Defence Minister stated, "If they attempt to build any structure, we will strike it. Aggression isn't just about firing cannons or bullets; it takes many forms. One such form is blocking or diverting water, which could result in deaths from hunger and thirst."

Asif reiterated, "If they make any attempt to construct a structure, Pakistan will destroy it."

However, Asif stated that for now, Pakistan is focusing on available forums, starting with the Indus Waters Treaty. "We will pursue this matter," he added. He further emphasized that violating the treaty would not be easy for India, and Pakistan would approach the relevant stakeholders.

The Pakistani Defence Minister also reportedly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "staging a drama" for political gains. He accused India of "continuously inciting" tensions and stated that Islamabad would only take retaliatory action.

This marks the second time Khawaja Asif has threatened India over its actions against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Last week, he warned that India's actions could trigger an "all-out war" between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. He reportedly stated that the world should be "worried" about the possibility of a full-scale conflict between the nations.

Asif claimed that Pakistan was "prepared for any eventuality" amid rising tensions with India. “We will tailor our response based on whatever India initiates. It will be a measured response… However, if there is an all-out attack or something similar, it will inevitably lead to an all-out war,” he stated.

Earlier this week, the Indian government also suspended Khawaja Asif's X account amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

On Wednesday, Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed that Pakistan had "credible intelligence" of an impending Indian military strike in Islamabad within the next 24-36 hours. "Pakistan has credible intelligence that India intends to carry out military action against Pakistan in the next 24-36 hours on the pretext of baseless and concocted allegations of involvement in the Pahalgam incident," Tarar said in a post on X on April 30.

He defended Pakistan as a victim of terrorism, stating that the country has consistently condemned all forms of such violence.

