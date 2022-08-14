‘The Satanic Verses’ Author Salman Rushdie Out Of Ventilator, Can Now Talk

The author of ‘The Satanic Verses’, Salman Rushdie, who was attacked, while on stage in the United States, was taken out of ventilator on Sunday.

His agent has revealed that Rushdie is now able to talk and has been taken out of ventilator support.

The Indian-born author was attacked by a man while he was waiting to deliver a lecture in Chautauqua Institution in western New York, on the importance of the US offering asylum for artistes in exile.

The accused stormed the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbed Rushdie over “10 to15” times. The author fell to the floor immediately, and the attacker was restrained. A small group of people surrounded the author, holding up his legs, presumably to send more blood to his chest.

Winner of the Booker and the Best of Booker prizes for ‘Midnight’s Children’ Salman Rushdie was issued ‘fatwa’ in 1989 by the then Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini for his book ‘The Satanic Verses’ where he is alleged of insulting Islam.

According to the reports, the accused, identified as Hadi Matar was carrying out the fatwa issued in 1989.

The accused has been charged with attempted murder and assault in the stabbing however, he pleaded not guilty.