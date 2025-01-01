The World’s Time Zone Parade: How 2025 Was Welcomed Across the Globe

As the clock ticked closer to midnight on December 31, the world prepared to welcome the new year with joy and excitement. People across the globe celebrated the arrival of 2025 at different times due to varying time zones. While we all shared in the thrill of ringing in the new year, the moment arrived at different times depending on location.

The first to enter the new year was Christmas Island (Kiritimati Island) in the Republic of Kiribati, a small island. Shortly after, the Chatham Islands of New Zealand rang in the new year.

Cities like Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand, along with Tonga and Samoa, followed suit in joining the global wave of celebrations.

Next, the Pacific Islands of Fiji marked the arrival of 2025. Australia wasn't far behind, with cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra lighting up with fireworks to celebrate the new beginnings. This celebration then spread to cities like Adelaide, Broken Hill, and Ceduna, while Queensland and Northern Australia rang in the New Year later.

As the celebrations moved further, Japan, South Korea, and North Korea joined in with their own unique festivities. Finally, Western Australia welcomed the new year, marking the final step as the island continent fully ushered in 2025.

China, the Philippines, and Singapore followed, lighting up the streets with joy and fun to mark the arrival of 2025. Bangladesh and Nepal then celebrated, followed by countries like Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, and the Cocos Islands.

India and Sri Lanka embraced the new year after Nepal.

The last places to experience the arrival of 2025 were the uninhabited islands of Baker Island and Howland Island, located southwest of Hawaii. These remote islands were the final spots on the globe to greet the new year.