Trump Raises Tariffs on Canadian Metals to 50% Over Trade Dispute

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he is doubling tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports from Canada, raising the total duty to 50 per cent. The move comes in response to the province of Ontario imposing a 25 per cent tariff on electricity exports to the United States.

Advertisment

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that he had directed the U.S. Commerce Secretary to implement the additional tariffs, which will take effect on Wednesday morning.

“Also, Canada must immediately drop their Anti-American Farmer Tariff of 250 per cent to 390 per cent on various U.S. dairy products, which has long been considered outrageous. I will shortly be declaring a National Emergency on Electricity within the threatened area,” Trump wrote.

Further escalating trade tensions, Trump warned that he may significantly increase tariffs on automobiles entering the United States from Canada starting April 2, unless Canada removes what he described as “other egregious, long-time tariffs.”

The latest developments add to a history of trade disputes between the two neighboring countries. While the United States has frequently criticized Canada’s tariff structure on dairy products, Canadian officials have previously defended their trade policies as measures to protect domestic industries.

The escalation of tariffs on steel and aluminium could have significant economic repercussions, potentially affecting North American supply chains and trade relations. Analysts warn that heightened tensions may further disrupt the automotive and manufacturing sectors, which rely heavily on cross-border trade.

The Canadian government has yet to issue an official response to Trump’s latest announcement. However, trade experts anticipate that retaliatory measures may be considered, further deepening the trade standoff between the two nations.