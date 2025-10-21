Trump Warns China of 155% Tariffs From Nov 1

US President Donald Trump on Monday issued a stern warning to China, announcing that Washington could impose tariffs of up to 155 per cent on Chinese goods starting November 1 if a new trade agreement is not finalized.

Speaking at the White House during a high-level meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Trump said that despite ongoing tensions, Beijing has been “very respectful” of Washington and is already paying “tremendous amounts of money” under the existing 55 per cent tariffs on Chinese imports.

“I think China’s been very respectful of us. They are paying tremendous amounts of money in the form of tariffs. As you know, they are paying 55 per cent; that’s a lot of money,” Trump said.

The President asserted that the era of other nations taking advantage of the United States is over. “A lot of countries took advantage of the U.S. and they are not able to take advantage anymore. China’s paying 55 per cent and a potential 155 per cent come November 1st unless we make a deal,” he added.

Trump also confirmed that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea in the coming weeks, expressing optimism about reaching a mutually beneficial agreement. “I am meeting with President Xi. We have a very good relationship; we are going to be meeting in South Korea in a couple of weeks... I think we are going to work out something which is good for both countries,” Trump noted.

He further stated that the meeting could pave the way for a “really fair and great trade deal,” emphasizing agricultural exports as a key focus. “I want them to buy soybeans... It’s going to be fantastic for both countries, and for the entire world,” he said.

Trump’s remarks came during his Oval Office meeting with Australian PM Anthony Albanese, where the two leaders signed a multi-billion dollar agreement on critical minerals and defence cooperation. Albanese described the collaboration as a major step forward, noting that “USD 8.5 billion is in the pipeline.” The agreements, months in the making, aim to bolster supply-chain security, energy independence, and military collaboration between the two long-time allies.

Earlier, Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that the U.S. would impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods, “over and above any tariff they are currently paying,” also taking effect on November 1. He justified the move by citing China’s “extraordinarily aggressive position on trade” and its reported plan to impose sweeping export controls.

“Starting November 1, 2025, the United States of America will impose a tariff of 100% on China, over and above any tariff that they are currently paying. Also on November 1, we will impose export controls on any and all critical software,” Trump wrote.

He accused China of sending “an extremely hostile letter to the world,” threatening export controls on nearly all products, a move he called “a moral disgrace in dealing with other nations.”

During his meeting with Albanese, Trump also revealed plans to visit China early next year following an invitation from Beijing’s leadership. “I’ve been invited to go to China. And I’m going to be doing that sometime fairly early next year,” he said.

