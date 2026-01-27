Two Assam Youths to Showcase Indigenous OS ‘Xeneva’ at Augmented World Expo Asia 2026 in Singapore

Two young innovators from Assam, Manas Kamal Choudhury and Ayushman Bora, have been invited to participate in the Augmented World Expo Asia 2026, scheduled to be held in Singapore from February 2 to February 4. The duo will showcase their latest innovation, Xeneva OS, at the prestigious global technology event.

Their invitation to the expo has brought pride to Assam, as their startup Xeneva OS has been selected from among more than 80 leading global companies, including tech giants such as Amazon, YouTube and Meta. This recognition marks a significant milestone, making them possibly the first from Northeast India to be invited to such a high-level global technology trade platform. Notably, Xeneva OS is also considered India’s first fully indigenous operating system developed from the ground up.

Manas Kamal Choudhury has written over nine lakh lines of code for the operating system so far. The creators believe the innovation could bring transformative changes to India’s science and technology ecosystem. Xeneva OS is designed for wide application across sectors such as indigenous industries, defence systems, healthcare services, railways, mapping, robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), multimedia production, and more.

Alongside the operating system, the team has also developed Xeneva Glass, an AI-powered smart glasses platform that integrates these technologies. Through the device, users can experience cinema-like visuals, navigation assistance, medical services and other advanced digital features.

Their work gained national attention earlier at FOSS India 2025, one of the country’s largest technology festivals held in September, where their presentation attracted support from Zerodha. In January this year, they also received high praise for presenting a seminar paper at the FOSS Mangaluru session held at NIT Karnataka.

To take their innovation forward, the duo has established Xeneva Pvt. Ltd., with its headquarters based in Bengaluru. They have also indicated plans to create new employment opportunities as the company expands.

Manas Kamal Choudhury, aged 23, is notably not a formal computer science student. He is currently a fourth-year student of Hindustani Classical Music at Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Khairagarh, Asia’s first music and fine arts university. A senior diploma holder in arts, Manas has previously worked on three animated films and served as music director for a full-length feature film. He has also won second place in piano performance at the 38th Inter-University National Youth Festival and has composed and sung several songs, besides authoring a book of lyrical poetry. Despite his arts background, he independently developed the operating system and currently serves as the Founder, Chief Technical Officer and Director of Xeneva OS.

Co-founder Ayushman Bora, aged 18, is an engineering student at the Manipal Institute of Technology, Mangaluru. Known for his strong communication and management skills, he plays a key role in running the company as the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, overseeing operations and public engagement.

