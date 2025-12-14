Two Killed, Eight Critically Injured in Shooting at Brown University During Exams

At least two people were killed and eight others critically injured in a shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon, university provost Frank Doyle said.

According to Doyle, the shooting occurred while final examinations were underway in the Barus & Holley building, which houses the university’s School of Engineering and physics department. The seven-storey building contains more than 100 laboratories along with dozens of classrooms and offices.

Following the incident, the university issued an active shooter alert, urging students and staff to take shelter immediately.

Police did not immediately release details about the victims or the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The university initially informed students and staff that a suspect had been taken into custody, but later clarified that this was incorrect and that police were still searching for a suspect or suspects.

FBI Director Kash Patel said federal agents were responding to the scene. In a post on X, Patel said FBI personnel were on site and would “provide all capabilities necessary.” He added, “Please pray for all those involved. We will update with more information as we are able.”

Brown University said it was coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies, with emergency medical teams also present at the scene. Subsequent alerts indicated reports of additional gunfire near Governor Street, prompting further police response.

The latest university notification, issued at 5:52 pm local time, said the situation remained ongoing and urged students and staff to continue sheltering in place.

Providence Police Chief Public Information Officer Kristy DosReis said authorities were actively investigating the incident and continued to gather information from the scene.