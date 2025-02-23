Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his readiness to step down as leader if it ensures lasting peace and secures Ukraine’s membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). His statement comes at a critical juncture in the ongoing war with Russia, underscoring Ukraine’s desperate pursuit of stability and international security guarantees.

Advertisment

The revelation emerged through a video shared by Kyiv School of Economics President Tymofiy Mylovanov, in which Zelenskyy responded to a BBC News query. The Ukrainian leader emphasized that his primary focus remains on the country’s security rather than clinging to power. “I am ready to step down for peace. If no peace, I am happy to step down in exchange for NATO for Ukraine. I am focused on security for Ukraine here and today and not staying in power for decades,” Zelenskyy stated.

Strategic Engagements Amidst Turmoil

On February 20, Zelenskyy met with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, in Kyiv. The discussions centered on battlefield developments, the repatriation of Ukrainian prisoners of war, and securing robust guarantees for Ukraine’s long-term defense. The meeting also touched upon Ukraine’s willingness to forge a “strong, effective” investment and security pact with the United States.

“Ukraine has sought peace from the very first second of this war,” Zelenskyy affirmed, emphasizing that stronger U.S.-Ukraine ties serve not only their mutual interests but also global stability. Following the meeting, Zelenskyy posted on social media: “I had a productive meeting with @SPE_Kellogg—a good discussion, many important details. I am grateful to the United States for all the assistance and bipartisan support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. It's important for us—and for the entire free world—that American strength is felt.”

Trump’s Sharp Rebuke and Accusations

The high-level engagement in Kyiv coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump’s scathing criticism of Zelenskyy. Trump accused the Ukrainian leader of manipulating the United States into providing billions in military aid for a war he claimed could not be won. In a post on Truth Social, Trump lambasted the financial disparity between U.S. and European contributions, asserting that the U.S. had spent $200 billion more than Europe while receiving no tangible return.

“Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 billion dollars, to go into a war that couldn't be won, that never had to start, but a war that he, without the U.S. and ‘TRUMP,’ will never be able to settle,” Trump wrote.

Trump further alleged financial mismanagement, claiming that “half of the money we sent him is missing.” He also attacked Zelenskyy’s leadership, branding him “a dictator without elections,” and suggested that his grip on power was weakening amid plummeting domestic support.