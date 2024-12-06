"Will Officially Join BJP Soon": Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha

Former Assam Congress leader and MLA from Sribhumi, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha on Friday said that he will be officially joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. Earlier this year, Purkayastha had stepped down from the Congress after declaring his support for the BJP.

Courted by reporters at the Guwahati airport today, the MLA said, “I have openly said this; I have not kept it a secret. The exact date, I will let you know, but I will be joining the BJP soon.”

“We have to work under the Chief Minister for the development of Assam. The situation is good now, and we will soon go from one of the top five states to the best state in India,” Purkayastha added.

Cabinet Expansion

Asked about the cabinet expansion, he said, “After a long time now there will be not one but two ministers from Barak valley in the Assam cabinet. I thank the Chief Minister for this. We thought there would be only one, but we got two ministers. Earlier people had apprehensions about this which have now been allayed. I am sure they will work for the overall development of the Barak valley. The Chief Minister has prioritized the emotions of the people. Assam has never had an environment like now that is so positive.”

Beef Ban

Meanwhile, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha also said that those protesting the cabinet’s decision to ban sale of beef at hotels, restaurants and public gatherings in Assam should go to an Islamic country. Asked for a comment, he said, “It’s a good decision and I welcome it. This is India and we have to keep the age old cultures and traditions of the country alive. There are many Islamic countries around the world. Those protesting the decision should go there.”

