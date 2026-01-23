US Officially Withdraws from WHO, Ends Funding and Staffing

The United States has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organization (WHO), launching a sharp attack on the global health body over what it described as mismanagement, excessive bureaucracy and failures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announcing the decision, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Washington will now limit all engagement with the WHO solely to completing the withdrawal process and ensuring the protection of American public health interests.

The joint statement confirmed that all US funding and staffing support for WHO programmes has been stopped with immediate effect. It added that the US will continue its global health work independently through direct partnerships with other countries and trusted institutions, focusing on practical and result-oriented cooperation rather than what it called an inefficient international system.

“The United States will continue to lead in public health by preventing disease threats before they reach our borders and by working directly with partners who deliver real outcomes,” the statement said.

The withdrawal follows a pledge made by US President Donald Trump, who signed Executive Order 14155 on his first day back in office, fulfilling a long-standing promise to exit the WHO. US officials accused the organisation of failing to respond effectively during the pandemic and of acting in ways that harmed American citizens.

The statement also alleged that the WHO had drifted away from its original purpose and adopted a politicised agenda influenced by countries hostile to US interests. According to the US, this led to delays in sharing crucial information during COVID-19 and a lack of transparency at critical moments.

In unusually strong language, US officials claimed that even after the withdrawal decision, tensions continued, alleging that the WHO refused to return the American flag displayed at its headquarters and demanded compensation from the US.

“America helped build this organisation, funded it, and supported it for decades, yet the disrespect continued until the very end,” the statement said.

The US government said the move was meant to honour Americans affected by pandemic-related losses, including lives lost in nursing homes and businesses damaged by prolonged restrictions.

The exit from the WHO is part of a broader shift in US foreign policy. Earlier this month, President Trump signed a memorandum directing withdrawal from several international bodies deemed contrary to American interests. According to the White House, the US has exited dozens of UN and non-UN organisations, including entities linked to trade, development, population, energy and water.

