US: Thousands Could Lose Jobs as Govt Shutdown Deepens

The White House on Thursday warned that “thousands” of federal employees could face layoffs if the ongoing government shutdown continues, escalating political tensions in the US capital even more.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that administration officials were already preparing contingency plans. “It’s likely going to be in the thousands,” she said, adding that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and other agencies were in discussions over which departments might be affected.

Leavitt blamed Democrats for the funding impasse, accusing them of refusing to cooperate on a deal to keep the government open. “These conversations would not be happening if Democrats had voted to keep the government open,” she remarked. She also alleged that Democrats were “playing politics” over disputes related to healthcare benefits for undocumented immigrants.

“Let me ask you,” she said to reporters, “do you think illegal aliens should get Medicare benefits? Medicare is meant for the most vulnerable in our country, but the Biden administration has allowed tens of thousands of illegal aliens from across the world to receive free benefits.”

The federal government slipped into a partial shutdown after lawmakers failed to meet the midnight funding deadline on Wednesday, leaving several agencies without an approved budget. While essential services continue, many departments face severe disruptions as negotiations remain deadlocked.

President Donald Trump, leveraging the shutdown to push for deeper spending cuts, confirmed he would meet OMB Director Russell Vought to discuss which agencies may face budget reductions. Vought has been tasked with recommending whether the cuts should be temporary or permanent.

In a social media post, Trump appeared to welcome the standoff, claiming Democrats had given him “an unprecedented opportunity” to reshape the federal government. “They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote.

Both parties, however, are determined not to take the blame. Republicans argue that Democrats must agree to extend current funding for seven more weeks, while Democrats have insisted they will not back any measure without significant concessions in return.

