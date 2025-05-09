US Urges India–Pakistan De-Escalation Amid Cross-Border Strikes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, pressing both governments to de-escalate rising tensions following a series of drone and missile exchanges along their mutual border.

Rubio, according to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, “emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation” and reiterated US support for direct dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad. He also “reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism” and extended condolences for the Pahalgam massacre that claimed 26 civilian lives.

In a subsequent post on X, Minister Jaishankar confirmed the discussion, noting he “underlined India’s targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism” and warned any further escalation would be met with a firm counter.

The diplomatic outreach followed Pakistan’s late-night drone-missile barrage targeting cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan, including Jammu airport and Akhnoor. India’s air-defence systems intercepted all inbound projectiles before launching retaliatory strikes. Authorities imposed blackouts in vulnerable border districts—Akhoonr, Kishtwar, Samba, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Jaisalmer, Gurdaspur, and Bikaner—as a precaution against further attacks.