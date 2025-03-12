U.S Vice-President JD Vance, Wife Usha Vance To Visit India In March

U.S Vice President JD Vance is set to visit India later this month alongside Second Lady Usha Vance. This has been reported by Politico, citing three sources familiar with the plans. With this, Vance will have his second foreign visit since assuming office and his wife's first visit to her ancestral country as a second lady. Vance’s debut visit was to France and Germany last month.

Notably, the US Vice President's visit comes amid growing tensions between India and the US over tariff cuts.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump attacked India's tariffs by saying that it is “next to impossible to sell anything to India" because of the "high tariffs".

Trump also announced reciprocal tariffs that would take effect on April 2, aiming to impose the same tariff rates on imports from foreign countries as those nations impose on US exports. He later said that India has agreed to slash its tariffs on US imports.

"India charges us massive tariffs. You can't even sell anything in India... They have agreed, by the way, they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done," he told reporters at the White House.

Trump’s tariff announcements have resulted in stock markets dwindling. However, India claimed that no such commitments have been made on trade tariff reductions to the US. The negotiations between the two countries are still underway.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in a recent comment on the tariffs imposed by various nations on the US, mentioned the tariffs imposed by India on US alcohol and agricultural products.

"In fact, I have a handy dandy chart here that shows not just Canada but the rate of tariffs across the board. If you look at Canada since you brought it up, American cheese and butter nearly 300 per cent tariff. You look at India, 150 per cent tariff on American alcohol. Do you think that's helping Kentucky bourbon be exported into India? I don't think so. 100 per cent tariff on agricultural products from India," she said.

US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard Also To Visit India:

The Vances are not the only US government position-holders having an Indian connection that are to visit India this month.US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is also to visit India as part of her Indo-Pacific tour.

“I am #WheelsUp on a multi-nation trip to the Indo-Pacific, a region I know very well having grown up as a child of the Pacific. I’ll be going to Japan, Thailand, and India, with a brief stop in France enroute back to DC. Building strong relationships, understanding, and open lines of communication are vital to achieving President Trump’s objectives of peace, freedom and prosperity. First stop: Honolulu where I’ll visit IC partners and INDOPACOM leaders, and our troops engaging in training,” Gabbard posted on X.

Gabbard, like Vance, also went to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference in February.