Who Is Balen Shah? The Rapper-Turned-Politician Who Could Be Nepal’s Next PM

Nepal’s political landscape may be on the verge of a major shift as Balendra “Balen” Shah (35), a former rapper and ex-mayor of Kathmandu, has emerged as a leading contender for the post of Prime Minister following the country’s general elections.

Shah began his prime ministerial campaign with a symbolic speech in Janakpur, the capital of Madhesh province and the alleged birthplace of Goddess Sita. In a departure from tradition, he addressed supporters in Maithili, a language widely spoken in Nepal’s southern plains and across India’s Mithila region.

As vote counting from Friday’s elections continues, early trends indicate that Shah’s Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is leading in many seats in Nepal’s House of Representatives. Shah himself is reportedly ahead in the Jhapa-5 constituency, where he is contesting directly against veteran politician and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli of the Communist Party of Nepal (UML).

If confirmed, Shah’s rise could mark a significant turning point in Nepal’s politics, which has long been dominated by leaders from the country’s hill communities, particularly the Brahmin and Kshatriya groups.

A New Political Face from the Madhesh Region

Balen Shah belongs to the Madhesi community, which largely lives in the southern plains bordering India. Madhesis make up a significant portion of Nepal’s population and primarily speak languages such as Maithili, Bhojpuri, Awadhi and Hindi. For decades, the community has pushed for greater political representation and recognition.

A prime minister from the Madhesh region would therefore carry strong political and symbolic significance for many in the country.

Shah was born in 1990 in Kathmandu, though his family originally hails from Mahottari district in Madhesh Province. His rise also represents a generational shift, as most of Nepal’s prominent political leaders have traditionally been much older.

From Hip-Hop Artist to Political Leader

Before entering politics, Shah was known as a hip-hop artist, performing under the stage name “Balen.” Through his music, he often criticised corruption, poor governance and social problems, gaining popularity among younger audiences.

His political breakthrough came in 2022, when he contested the Kathmandu mayoral election as an independent candidate and defeated contenders from major political parties. The victory established him as a symbol of anti-establishment politics in Nepal.

During his tenure as mayor, Shah focused on improving urban management in the capital. His administration worked on issues such as waste management, clearing illegal encroachments on public land, improving traffic control and restoring heritage areas.

While some of his decisions, including demolitions of illegal structures, drew criticism, many supporters credited him with bringing visible changes to Kathmandu’s civic administration.

Strong Support from Youth Voters

Earlier this year, Shah resigned as Kathmandu’s mayor and joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party, which later announced him as its candidate for the post of prime minister. His campaign has focused on anti-corruption measures, youth empowerment and stronger federal governance, themes that resonate with many young voters in Nepal.

His popularity grew further after protests led by Gen Z activists last year against a brief social media ban, which sparked widespread public debate about governance and political accountability.

By launching his campaign in Janakpur and speaking in Maithili, Shah also signalled his commitment to strengthening ties with the Madhesh region and promoting federal structures in Nepal’s political system.

Shah’s rise reflects a broader desire among many Nepalis for new leadership, transparency and generational change in the country’s politics. Soon, Nepal could see one of its youngest and most unconventional leaders take charge of the government.