'Will Work With India, Pakistan on Kashmir Solution': Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday lauded the ceasefire "understanding" reached between India and Pakistan after days of intense hostilities following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. Emphasizing the catastrophic potential of continued aggression, Trump noted that millions of lives could have been at risk and praised both nations for showing restraint.

In a statement shared via social media, Trump declared that the United States played a key role in facilitating dialogue between the two countries. He further pledged to increase trade with both India and Pakistan and expressed his willingness to support efforts toward resolving the long-standing Kashmir issue.

“I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression… Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade substantially with both of these great nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a thousand years, a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir,” he added.

However, India clarified that the ceasefire understanding was the result of direct communication between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries and not through any third-party mediation.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the ceasefire was agreed upon during a phone call on Saturday afternoon between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan. According to Misri, both sides agreed to halt all forms of military engagement—on land, air, and sea—with effect from 5:00 PM IST the same day.

Despite this agreement, Pakistan reportedly breached the ceasefire within hours by launching drone attacks on Indian territories. Misri condemned the violation, stating, “There have been repeated violations of the understanding reached earlier this evening… The Indian armed forces have given an adequate and appropriate response to these violations.”

The hostilities were triggered on April 22, when a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists. In response, India targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan retaliated with artillery shelling and drone assaults targeting Indian civilian and military sites, which were repelled by Indian forces.