Anil Ambani's Sons Lead the Charge in Reviving Their Father's Business

Anil Ambani, once considered the 'less successful' younger brother of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, has faced significant financial challenges over the years, with many of his businesses either shut down, sold, or burdened by enormous debt. However, in recent years, there has been a notable shift in his fortunes, and his sons, Jai Anmol Ambani and Jai Anshul Ambani, have emerged as the driving forces behind this revival.

Both Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul are playing active roles in running their father's businesses, securing new deals for the Reliance Group, and working diligently to reduce the substantial debt burden plaguing many of the group's companies. Jai Anmol, the elder of the two, is at the forefront of efforts to revive Reliance Capital, while Jai Anshul is contributing to the growth of two new ventures—Reliance Life Insurance and Reliance Capital Asset Management.

Jai Anmol, 33, has been an integral part of the business since a young age, stepping into the family business at just 18 years old. In 2014, he joined Reliance Mutual Fund and, by 2017, took on the role of Executive Director of Reliance Capital. Over the years, his responsibilities have grown, and he is credited with playing a crucial role in raising Nippon Life's stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, a move that significantly boosted the company's valuation.

Jai Anshul, at 28, is gradually becoming more involved in the business and is steadily making his mark. The brothers are determined to restore the Reliance Group to its former glory, despite the challenges that lie ahead.

As Anil Ambani's sons continue to take charge, their efforts are bringing renewed hope for the future of the once-dominant Reliance Group, with both brothers showing resilience and commitment to overcoming the financial struggles of the past.