India's Hiring Activity Sees 31% Growth in December: Report

India’s hiring activity witnessed a remarkable 31% year-on-year increase in December, driven by growth in consumer electronics, manufacturing, and construction and engineering sectors, according to a report released on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The foundit insights tracker (fit), a comprehensive monthly analysis of online job postings conducted by foundit.in, revealed that the country’s hiring activity had risen 12% over the past six months. The 31% surge in December reflects a strong recovery and expansion in recruitment.

The report highlights that hiring growth was widespread across industries, with consumer electronics, manufacturing, and construction and engineering sectors leading the charge, showing year-on-year growth of 60%, 57%, and 57%, respectively.

AI-related jobs have also seen significant growth, with positions increasing by 42% over the past two years, reaching a total of 253,000. Key skills in demand include Python, AI/ML, data science, deep learning, SQL, and software development. Employers are particularly seeking expertise in AI frameworks such as TensorFlow (15%) and PyTorch (16%).

The healthcare sector saw a 44% annual growth, fueled by the expansion of telemedicine, diagnostics, and specialized nursing roles, with healthcare tech positions like Healthcare Analysts seeing a 12% increase. Additionally, HR and administrative positions experienced a 21% rise in the last three months.

Hiring activity surged across all 13 cities monitored in the report. Coimbatore led the way with an impressive 58% year-on-year increase, followed by Bengaluru and Chennai with 41% and 37% growth, respectively. Mumbai showed the highest month-over-month demand, rising 11%, along with a 23% year-on-year increase. Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad also saw strong annual growth at 33% and 36%, though their monthly growth was more modest.

Tier-II and III cities emerged as important hubs for healthcare hiring, accounting for 30% of new roles. Bengaluru, Pune, and Delhi/NCR were the leaders in AI-related job openings, contributing 26%, 17%, and 14%, respectively.