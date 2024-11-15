HAL To Revive Nashik Plant To Bolster India’s Defence Manufacturing

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to resume operations at its Nashik plant, significantly bolstering India's defence manufacturing capabilities. This decision follows the approval of a significant production order worth USD 1.3 billion in September 2023, which includes the manufacture of 12 new Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets.

The Nashik facility, initially established as a dedicated hub for the Su-30MKI, will now resume production to meet the pressing demand for these advanced fighter jets. The revival of the plant is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) combat readiness and support the government's 'Make in India' initiative aimed at achieving greater self-reliance in defence production.

In addition to the new Su-30MKI jets, the Air Force is also preparing to upgrade 84 existing Su-30MKI aircraft as part of the ambitious 'Super Sukhoi' programme. Approved by the Defence Acquisition Council, this upgrade is awaiting final approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security, with a projected cost of Rs 63,000 crore.

The 'Super Sukhoi' upgrade will integrate advanced technologies, including Indian-made radar systems with a range of 1.5 to 1.7 times greater than current models, infrared search and track (IRST) sensors developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), and state-of-the-art mission computers. The upgraded aircraft will also feature enhanced electronic warfare suites, an upgraded cockpit, and modern weapon systems, allowing them to operate effectively in high-threat environments and placing them on par with fifth-generation fighter jets. Additionally, the integration of manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) technology will enable coordination with combat and surveillance drones.

The comprehensive upgrade program is expected to unfold over several years, with the initial phases set to begin following final government approval. Experts estimate that the full modernisation will take 8-10 years to complete, ensuring the phased enhancement of the IAF's capabilities.

Deliveries of the new Su-30MKIs from the Nashik plant are expected to commence in the coming years, providing a timely boost to the IAF’s operational fleet. The revival of the Nashik plant, coupled with the 'Super Sukhoi' upgrade program, represents a crucial advancement for India's defence sector. It will not only strengthen the IAF’s combat capabilities but also enhance HAL’s manufacturing and technological prowess.

The effort will also stimulate local industries, foster indigenous research and development, and create skilled employment opportunities within the defence sector, reinforcing India’s position as a key player in regional security and defence.

