Semiconductor Industry To Create 10 Lakh Jobs In India By 2026: Report

India is set to become a global semiconductor manufacturing hub, with the industry expected to generate 10 lakh jobs across various sectors by 2026, according to a new report by talent solutions firm NLB Services. This significant job creation is forecasted to span across several areas, including approximately 3,00,000 positions in semiconductor chip fabrication, 2,00,000 roles in ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging), and additional opportunities in chip design, software development, system circuits, and supply chain management.

The surge in demand for skilled workers is anticipated to include engineers, technicians, operators, and specialists in key areas such as quality control, procurement, and materials engineering. The report underscores India’s commitment to building a strong semiconductor talent pipeline to support the industry’s growth over the next few years.

In addition to government backing, private companies are ramping up investments in the country, with plans to build new semiconductor assembly and testing facilities. This growing interest is expected to drive a revolution in India's semiconductor sector, creating numerous high-tech and construction-related job openings.

However, the report highlights a key challenge for the industry: a significant talent shortage. As the sector scales up to meet growing demand, filling these positions will be crucial to sustaining progress. To overcome this gap, workforce development and skill training will be pivotal, the report stresses.

"India recognises the significance of cultivating world-class talent to foster a strong semiconductor ecosystem, understanding that high-quality education forms the bedrock of this endeavour. To ensure a sufficient talent pipeline for the semiconductor, industry reskilling and upskilling become crucial. To reach the target of having 1 million skilled employees by 2026 for India to become the semiconductor hub, India will need to upskill 5,00,000 talents every year," said Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services.

In light of this, offering students hands-on training through internships is becoming increasingly important. "These internships provide invaluable practical experience, enhancing students' skills and ultimately strengthening India's semiconductor talent pool," Alug noted. The report anticipates that investments in skilling and re-skilling will increase by 25 per cent over the next two to three years to meet this rising demand.

