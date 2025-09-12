PM’s Assam Visit Welcome, But Why Push Indigenous to Crisis Through CAA: Lurinjyoti

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Assam, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi launched a scathing attack on the BJP government, accusing it of betraying the people of Assam with “fake promises” and failing to address the state’s long-standing issues.

Addressing a press conference in Dibrugarh, Gogoi said that while the Prime Minister’s visit coincides with the centenary of the Bard of Assam, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, and the people welcome initiatives taken in his name, the core problems of Assam remain neglected. “Bhupen Hazarika is the pride of Assam, and we welcome the Prime Minister on this occasion. But the BJP has repeatedly promised to solve the pressing issues of Assam, yet nothing has been done. Instead, they are finding different ways to bring illegal immigrants into Assam through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA),” Gogoi said.

He added that asking questions is part of the democratic right to freedom of speech. “We want to ask these questions not as a party but on behalf of the people of Assam. When PM Modi last visited on February 24, 2025, during the Guinness World Record attempt of ‘Jhumoir Binandini,’ we asked questions. The Prime Minister did not answer a single one, nor did his government clarify what steps they would take.”

Gogoi recalled that during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Assam on August 28, 2025, the AJP had raised 17 questions regarding illegal immigrants and the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, but no answers were provided. “At a time when protests against CAA are intensifying, when the Koch-Rajbongshi and six other tribal communities are demanding ST status, and when the tea tribe people are also protesting, the BJP government continues to ignore Assam’s plight,” he said.

Quoting the BJP’s 2014 election promise, Gogoi stated: “On April 28, 2014, the BJP promised that all illegal immigrants would be permanently expelled from Assam. But till today, not only have they failed to identify and remove them from the voters’ list, they have also extended the cut-off date for CAA implementation by another 10 years. Instead of reducing the burden, the BJP has forced Assam to bear the pressure of illegal immigrants for 53 years.”

He further criticised PM Modi for failing to deliver on his own words. “In 2014, he promised that by May 16, all illegal immigrants would leave Assam. It has been 11 years and four months, yet nothing has happened. The Prime Minister gave us a date but not the year. So, are we supposed to wait endlessly for him to fulfil this promise?” Gogoi asked.

Turning to the issue of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, Gogoi questioned why neither the Union Home Minister nor the Union Home Secretary accepted the committee’s report. “If the Centre has any responsibility towards the people of Assam, then the Prime Minister must declare tomorrow, in Assam, that Clause 6 will be accepted and implemented. Otherwise, the government is deceiving the people,” he said.

On the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six tribal communities of Assam, Gogoi accused the BJP of double-speak and delay tactics. “In 2014, PM Modi and the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh discussed granting ST status, and a modality committee was formed. But till today, despite repeated discussions, no decision has been taken. Are these not fake promises made just to secure votes?” he questioned. Gogoi pointed out the contradictions between CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and PM Modi’s statements on the issue. “While the CM says ST status will be given even if it hurts existing ST communities, the PM says it will be done without harming them. These conflicting statements expose the BJP’s lack of sincerity. Himanta Biswa Sarma has been blocking the process and playing politics with the rights of Assam’s tribal communities,” he alleged.

The AJP president also expressed concern over the declining tea industry and the neglect of small tea growers. “Tea prices are falling, and small growers are in crisis. Yet, neither the PM nor the CM speak about Assam tea or the tea tribe community. The government boasts of partnerships with Ambani, Adani, Tata, and Ramdev, but nothing is being invested in Assam’s tea sector. Our history and identity are tied to tea, but the Adivasi and tea tribe communities have been ignored,” Gogoi said.

Referring to the much-publicised ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ Guinness World Record attempt, he alleged that the event turned into a betrayal of Adivasi pride. “Artists skipped matriculation and semester exams to perform, believing they would be part of a world record. Now it turns out no record was made. This is nothing less than cheating the Adivasi and tea tribe communities. The Chief Minister should answer why such deceit was done in the name of people’s pride.”

Highlighting the ongoing protests in Assam, Gogoi condemned the police crackdown in Dhubri’s Golakganj, where demonstrators demanding ST status were allegedly beaten. “Instead of addressing the people’s demands, this government responds with lathis and violence,” he said.

Summing up, Gogoi said: “The people of Assam are tired of repeated betrayals. Last time we asked 17 questions; this time we are asking three or four. Will the Prime Minister finally answer? Will he show any responsibility towards the people of Assam? Or will he continue to make promises without action?”

