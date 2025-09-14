Gaurav Gogoi on Assam Politics, BJP, and Tarun Gogoi’s Legacy: ‘People Want a Govt for the People’

Congress MP and Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pratidin Time Editor-in-Chief Nitumoni Saikia at The Conclave 2025 in New Delhi on Sunday, touching upon Assam’s political environment, the BJP government’s performance, and his own vision for the state ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

On Personal Attacks and Staying Focused

When asked about the derogatory remarks like “mota maas, maiki maas” aimed at him, Gogoi said he does not dwell on personal insults. “In life, successes, failures, and controversies will come and go. I am grateful to be able to serve the people of Assam and to carry forward the ideals of my father, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi,” he said.

He added that he draws inspiration from his father’s commitment to the people, saying, “Whatever the political ruling party has said, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, I have followed the footsteps of my father, his love for people and his vision to build a better Assam. That is what I strive to do every day.”

Criticism of the BJP Government

Gaurav Gogoi was critical of the BJP’s decade-long governance in Assam. He highlighted several unfulfilled promises, including granting ST status to six communities under Clause 6 of the Assam Accord and distributing land pattas to poor citizens.

“If the government had real intention, a lot could have been done. But today, people feel the government works for certain individuals and families, not for the public,” he said, citing instances where small businessmen or performers in Guwahati allegedly have to pay unofficial taxes to certain “familes”.

He also pointed to the challenges faced by youth in rural Assam. “When I visit villages in Assam, I see young boys and girls without jobs, little progress, and just waiting for schemes like Orunodoi. Meanwhile, there are syndicates, wine shops, and ecological destruction. Assam deserves better,” Gogoi said.

He also warned that people must stay alert and not accept governance that favors a few over the many. “Whether it is Congress or BJP, the citizens must be vigilant. If the government does something wrong, people should speak up,” he said.

On Prime Minister Modi and National Issues

Gogoi further criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of crises, citing the Manipur ethnic violence and the Pahalgam attack in Jammu & Kashmir.

“Unfortunately, this appears to be the working style of our Prime Minister. Four months have passed since the Pahalgam attack, and at that time, the Prime Minister was in Saudi Arabia. Upon returning, one would have expected him to visit Jammu & Kashmir first, to meet the victims and address the nation’s concerns. Instead, he chose to travel to Bihar for political events,” he said.

“This approach reflects a belief that avoiding problems, keeping away from incidents that draw public scrutiny, can make them fade from public memory. Whether it is Galwan, Pahalgam, or Manipur, whenever the Prime Minister faces setbacks or failures, he appears more inclined to stay distant from them rather than confronting them head-on,” he added.

He noted that while Modi’s speeches once impressed people, citizens now understand the difference between charisma and actual governance. “Today, people see PR, optics, and narratives. He talks about GST but not demonetization,” he said.

Congress’ Approach to Assam’s Communities

The Assam Congress Presdient further stressed Congress’ understanding of Assam’s diverse communities and their political aspirations. “In the Northeast, only Congress listens and understands the needs of all communities. We respect every ethnic group’s political environment. In contrast, the BJP government recently sent Assam police to thrash students. Our party believes in working with the people, not against them,” he said.

He highlighted Rahul Gandhi’s repeated visits to Manipur after the ethnic violence as an example of Congress’ commitment.

Vision for Assam: Health, Education, and Governance

On his own vision for Assam, Gogoi said he intends to build a government focused on performance, discipline, and results. “Being the son of Tarun Gogoi, I have learned the importance of quality health and education. Today, there is quantity but no quality. Assam has many medical colleges, but districts like BTR, Kokrajhar, and Udalguri have no doctors in civil hospitals. Even in GMCH, we have seen tragedies due to negligence,” he said.

He stressed the need for a disciplined, performance-based government. “Our Chief Minister says he wants Assam to be among the top five states in India, but in reality, Assam ranks among the bottom five in health and education. Media portrays him as a ‘dynamic’ or ‘Chanakya’ CM, but that does not reflect the ground reality,” Gogoi said.

On SIT Probes and Allegations

Gogoi also addressed ongoing controversies related to SIT investigations and alleged links with Pakistan. “A SIT team visited my Delhi residence and interrogated by family members but did not meet me directly. They should upload the report publicly on a website so everyone can see the facts. People don’t need more statements from the Chief Minister,” he said.

He humorously responded to claims about his family’s foreign connections, saying, “I married in 2013, and my wife’s visit to Assam was warmly welcomed by the people. Political claims about me going to Pakistan 14 times are absurd. I thought there was a body double of mine,” he added sarcastically.

Looking Ahead to 2026

When asked about Congress’ plan if elected, Gogoi highlighted the party’s focus on people-centric governance. “We aim to provide quality health, education, and opportunities for everyone. Development should reach every corner of Assam, not just certain families or areas,” he said.

He reiterated that his vision is guided by his father’s values and the need for a disciplined, accountable administration. “We want to form a government that works for the people. That is the kind of Assam we want to see,” he said.

