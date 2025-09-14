"Cinema Loses Its Soul When Excel Sheets and Merchant Bankers Decide Films"; Suniel Shetty at Conclave

“People often say Bollywood isn’t the same anymore, but the truth is, it’s the way films are being made that has changed,” said actor Suniel Shetty, reflecting on the industry’s evolution. He added, “Earlier, films were made by passionate directors, not by merchant bankers. Excel sheets didn’t decide cinema, the ‘makers’ did. They nurtured stories like one would nurture a plant, with care and patience. Today, companies treat films like flowers, admire them for a moment and then throw them away. Everything is about instant gratification. The share value might rise, but the real value of cinema is lost. Numbers have taken priority over people who invest their time and emotion into films, and that doesn’t work in the long run.”

Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty shared his philosophy on culture and heritage at The Conclave 2025, held at The Ashok. He was warmly welcomed to the stage for an engaging conversation with Rishi Baruah, Director of Pratidin Media Network, who also felicitated him ahead of the session.

Stressing the importance of culture, Director, Rishi Baruah noted that behind “Anna” lies a Suniel Shetty deeply rooted in values. Asked how tradition shaped his journey, Shetty drew a parallel between the Northeast and his own roots in South India. “In the Northeast, people don’t just showcase their culture, they live it. It’s the same for me. I travel back to my village 5–10 times a year to recharge. Every little thing happening there grounds me. My children follow the same tradition, and even my five-month-old granddaughter is introduced to culture through music and stories. That’s the beauty of India- we are rooted, and that’s why the world looks up to us,” he said.

On work-life balance, Shetty said it had always been a conscious choice. He recalled his father’s influence after the family moved to Mumbai when he was nine. “My father never let us feel his struggles. He always had time for us, making sure we ate together. On his day off, it was like a national holiday, he’d take us to the movies. Those moments defined me.” Though an introvert who struggled with language, his father silently supported him, watching entire cricket matches from the sidelines and treating all the kids afterwards. “Children watch and learn, not just listen. I learnt love for family from him, and I see it in my kids too. We’re crazy about spending time together.”

Shetty recalled how community support also shaped his journey. In his father’s early days, the Shetty community ran a chit fund based on trust, without paperwork. “That trust helped families survive. Later, when Balwan released, my father proudly put up posters in our restaurant and sent everyone to watch. That support made a huge difference,” he said.

Asked how his father’s struggles shaped him, Shetty replied, “I’d say 200%. My father always told me, there will be highs and lows, but when you’re down, don’t think you’re buried, think you’re planted. Push your way back up.” He said those lessons guided him when early films were shelved, and they continue to inspire his son Ahan.

On today’s generation, Shetty expressed concern about rising anxiety and peer pressure. “We men earlier just accepted struggles as part of life. Without the lows, how would you enjoy the highs?” he said. He added that conscious effort helped him break barriers in father-son affection. “I wasn’t used to showing it, but when I took a break in my career, my father was half-paralysed. I made it a ritual to hold his hands and hug him. With my kids, I’m openly affectionate, Athiya still sits on my lap, Ahan and I spend time under a blanket watching something, and Rahul too shares the same bond. Family love matters.”

On fitness, Shetty dismissed shortcuts. “A six-pack comes from discipline and consistency, not substances. I’ve never used steroids. Just home-cooked food, proteins, and carbs in balance. My test is simple—can I stand from a chair without help? That’s real fitness,” he said.

Turning to films, he said his upcoming Welcome to the Jungle was special because it celebrated camaraderie without insecurity. “Comedy doesn’t mean going below the belt, it can have family values,” he said. About the iconic Hera Pheri series, he added, “Hera Pheri 3 is as good as the first one. We worked as a team, knowing each other’s strengths. It’s magical.”

Shetty admitted his journey was not without setbacks. “Sometimes people loved me, but tickets didn’t sell. I looked at every opportunity as a blessing. Millions don’t get what I got,” he said. To today’s youth, he advised: “Think before you speak, earn before you spend. Lies may silence people for some time, but truth eventually wins. Be the solution, not the problem.”

Speaking about his humanitarian side, Shetty shared how he helped rescue over 100 women victims of trafficking. “They were stranded in Mumbai without documents. With my mother-in-law, NGOs, and government help, we arranged papers and tickets to send 128 women home. For 20 years, I never spoke about it, because if publicised, the mafia would have tracked them again.”

On cinema and entertainment, he said Gen Z is missing the innocence of the 90s. “Back then, music releases connected India to the world. We celebrated songs, simple dance steps, and melody. Today’s cinema often feels too real. Even fashion and food from the 90s are coming back,” he said.

Asked about social media, Shetty reflected, “Maybe if it existed in my time, I’d be bigger. But it depends on how you use it. Today, people click photos of dal-chawal before eating, and by the time they eat, it’s cold. Drop the phone and enjoy the moment, that’s real happiness.”

When a video of his old songs was played, he laughed, “There was no sense in them, yet people enjoyed. Life shouldn’t always be analysed, sometimes you just live it. Simplicity was the charm.”

Closing the session, Baruah wished success for Shetty’s upcoming films Phir Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome to the Jungle, hoping they bring back the joy and laughter audiences loved.

