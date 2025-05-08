"Media Must Amplify Voices, Not Sides": Pratidin Time’s Smitakshi B. Goswami at Creative Waves 25

The two-day media conclave Creative Waves 25, hosted at Royal Global University in Betkuchi, Guwahati, witnessed a thought-provoking panel discussion on the theme “Media as a Tool for Regional Development and Social Change in Northeast India”. The session held today at 3:30 PM brought together prominent media professionals who reflected on the evolving role of journalism in the region and the challenges faced by regional media houses.

Renowned Assamese actor Kapil Bora formally inaugurated the event, setting the tone for a gathering that aimed to explore creative interventions in the world of media.

The panel featured Smitakshi B. Goswami, Director and Managing Editor of Pratidin Media Network, Dr. Akshata Narain, Group President of AM Television Pvt. Ltd., and Teresa Rehman, an award-winning journalist and author.

Pratidin Media Network’s Commitment to Social Change

In a candid and insightful interaction, Smitakshi B. Goswami addressed the relevance and responsibility of regional media in addressing pressing social issues. Responding to a question from Moderator Florence Handique Rabha, HoD of RSCOM, Electronic Media and Anchoring, she highlighted how the Pratidin Media Network, established in 2013, has been deeply embedded in reporting key socio-political events, including the historic Assam Movement, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in 2019, immigration concerns, the Manipur conflict, and ongoing border disputes.

Goswami emphasized, “While media alone cannot eradicate deep-rooted issues, we can amplify voices, spread awareness, and bring attention to those affected.” Reflecting on the limitations and responsibilities of journalism, she stated, “Media should show the news, not personal opinions. But today, with increasing pressures, we’re often forced to take sides. The only way forward is to remain radical and truthful—avoiding blackout of facts and data.”

She cited an editorial dilemma during the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, where fake visuals of Indian aircrafts allegedly downed in Pakistan surfaced online. The Pratidin editorial team refrained from publishing unverified content, later, confirmed false by the PIB. “It was a conscious decision based on ethics, not just speed,” she added.

Challenges Faced by Media Entrepreneurs in the Northeast

Florence Handique further asked about the current challenges faced by media entrepreneurs in the region. Goswami pointed out a significant skill gap as one of the primary hurdles.

“While there are professionals with strong technical abilities, they often lack command over the vernacular language. On the other hand, those proficient in Assamese or other regional languages may not have adequate digital or editorial skills,” she said.

The issue of representation across the Northeast also surfaced. Pratidin struggles to find reliable contributors in other northeastern states, and even when content is shared, it is often in English—leading to translation challenges and delays in publication. Moreover, fact-checking remains a growing concern in the digital era, with unregulated news portals mushrooming and spreading unchecked information.

She added, “Digital media is a blessing, but there must be proper licensing or guidelines. Otherwise, the balance of quality versus quantity gets dangerously skewed.”

A Personal Journey into Media

Recounting her personal journey, Goswami shared how she left home at a young age for schooling in Mussoorie and only returned to Assam after completing her postgraduate studies. Initially hesitant about joining her family's vernacular newspaper business, she doubted her utility. However, her father's encouragement helped her build her confidence and reading skills. “I failed multiple times while trying to understand regional journalism, but consistency helped. Everyone can learn if they try,” she remarked.

Inner Substance Over Outer Appearance

The session turned interactive when a student asked if physical attractiveness is necessary for success in the media industry. Goswami firmly replied, “The beauty lies in the brain. Journalism is about your information bank and the substance you bring. That outweighs looks any day.”

She also praised YouTubers like Dhruv Rathee and Akash Banerjee for utilizing digital platforms to uphold the principles of freedom of speech and truth-telling. “There’s a vacuum in truthful journalism, and independent creators are stepping in to fill that space within the protocols they work in,” she concluded.

