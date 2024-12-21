AdtU Hosts EduELEVATE: A Day of Knowledge, Insight, and Collaboration

The Northeast Educator's Conclave, themed "edu-ELEVATE," hosted by Assam down town University (AdtU) brought together education leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss innovative practices and future trends in education.

The conclave, held on December 21, 2024, featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, and award presentations, focusing on tailoring education to nurture students’ talents and integrating technology for skills-based learning.

Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Hon’ble Minister of School Education, Higher Education, and Tribal Affairs (Plain), was the Guest of Honor. During his speech, Dr. Pegu remarked, “Education is the foundation of a strong and progressive society. Events like these provide a platform to exchange ideas and reshape the way we think about nurturing talent and integrating technology in our classrooms.”

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Gargee Chakraborty, Principal, MNC Balika Mahavidyalaya, Nalbari, who emphasized the role of educators in unlocking students' innate potential.

Panel Discussions

The conclave featured two thought-provoking panel discussions on critical themes in education. The first session, "Education and Innate Skills: Tailoring Education to Nurture Students’ Talents and Personalize Learning", was moderated by Sunandan Baruah, Director of the Directorate of Innovation, Startup & Acceleration (DISA) at AdtU. It included valuable insights from experts such as Mr. Ritwik Rupam Sarma from the Department of Sociology, Gauhati University; Dr. Sanjib Kr Goswami, Associate Professor at Kamrup College, Nalbari; Dr. Gandhi Nayak, Academic Director at Potential & Concept Educations; Mr. Anjan Choudhury, a consultant specializing in soft skills and life skills; Dr. Tasrina Iqbal, HoD (i/c) of the Department of English, Handique Girls' College, Guwahati; and Dr. Hiten Choudhury, HoD of the Department of Computer Science & IT at Cotton University.

The second session, "Technology in Education: Tech Tools for Skills-Based Education, Technology Integration, and Future Trends", was moderated by Dr. TVVLN Rao, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at AdtU. This panel featured distinguished speakers including Mr. Souvik Das, Regional Head of the Academic Alliances Group at TCS; Prof. Uday Shanker Dixit, Head of CIKS at IIT Guwahati; Mr. Deepak Goswami, Retired Deputy Director General of NIC, Government of India; and Mr. Bhargav Ranadeep, Founder and CEO of Geekworkx Technologies.

“Personalizing education to nurture talent and integrating the right technology tools is no longer an option but a necessity. We are shaping the future today,” said one of the panelists.

Award Distribution and Networking

The event concluded with the AdtU Excellence Awards, honouring outstanding educators and institutions for their contributions to academic excellence and innovation.

1. AdtUExcellence Award in Scheduled Teaching

Recipient: Dr. Munindra Kumar Mazumdar

- Position: Head of the Department (HOD) of Mathematics and Controller of Examinations

- Institution: Maria’s Public School, Bir Kuchi

- Award Amount: ₹1,00,000/-

2. AdtU Pedagogical Excellence Award

Organization: Akshar Foundation

- Location: Pamohi, Assam

- Unique Initiative: Collects school fees in the form of clean plastic waste, promoting sustainability and environmental awareness.

- Award Amount: ₹50,000/-

3. Special Mention of Appreciation

Recipient: Mr. Munindra Nath Kalita

- Institution: Saraswati Baghdhwani, an institution devoted to the education and welfare of students with hearing impairments.

- Special Appreciation Award Amount: ₹10,000/-

Attendees also had the opportunity to network over lunch and celebrate the exchange of ideas that aim to redefine the educational landscape of the Northeast.