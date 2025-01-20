Guwahati: Tearful Teachers Protest Exclusion from Provincialization in Khanapara

In a poignant expression of their frustration, members of the All Assam Non-Provincialised Teachers-Employees Association, who have been excluded from the provincialization process, gathered in Khanapara on Monday, their voices filled with sorrow.

Advertisment

Holding their pens and chalk, they pleaded, "Let us live; don't let us die without the means to support ourselves," and added, "If we must perish, let it be one by one today."

Originally planning to surround Janata Bhawan in Dispur, Guwahati, to voice their concerns, the protesting teachers were stopped by the City police before reaching their destination. Unable to proceed, they wept openly in Khanapara, expressing their pain and frustration.

With loud cries, female teachers shared their anguish, pleading with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, "Please do not be unjust to us." They implored, "Do not bring suffering to our 5,500 teachers and staff."

"We have served for 25 to 30 years without any benefits. Was it our fault to carry chalk and pencils?" the teachers questioned, demanding an end to discrimination in the provincialization process. "Why have three out of five teachers been provincialized while only two of us have been excluded?" they asked, highlighting what they see as unfair treatment in numerous schools.

Earlier, the teachers had intended to hold a protest by surrounding Janata Bhawan, seeking the provincialization of various teaching posts. The police were on high alert, anticipating the protest. The teachers' organization has been actively fighting for a resolution to their issues and advocating for provincialization for a long time.

Meanwhile, the protesters were escorted to Chachal, on the outskirts of Guwahati city.

Also Read: English-Medium Schools Left Out: Assam’s 25% RTE Quota Faces Implementation Challenges