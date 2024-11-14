Assam: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Issues Show Cause to 31 Schools in Rangia

The Assam Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) has issued show cause notices to 31 schools in Kamrup district's Rangia following zero attendance of students on the Siksha Setu Portal for November 13, 2024.

The show cause notice was issued by the Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO), Rangia to the head of the institutions of the 31 schools. According to the BEEO, on November 13th, the attendance of students was not taken, which points out a violation of government order and negligence of duty.

Following this, the education department has directed the concerned head of the institutions to submit a written explanation within five days from the date of the letter, justifying why no disciplinary action should be initiated against them.

The notice read, “It has come to the notice of the undersigned that as per record of the Siksha Setu Portal the students' attendance of your school is zero as on 13th November, 2024 which shows that you have not taken students attendance and hence, you are charged with violation of Govt. order and negligence of duty.”

“You are therefore, directed to submit show cause in written statement within 5 (five) days from the date of issue of this letter as to why any disciplinary action will not be initiated against you,” the letter added.