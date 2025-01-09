UGC Approves New Teaching Posts for Assamese Department at Visva-Bharati

Assam celebrates a historic achievement as the University Grants Commission (UGC) grants approval to expand the Assamese Department at Visva-Bharati University. The UGC has sanctioned four out of the proposed six faculty positions, including posts for professors, associate professors, and assistant professors.

The announcement was communicated to Visva-Bharati University via email today, as confirmed by the institution's Registrar. Established in 1979 with a single professor, the department is poised to enter its golden jubilee year in four years. This approval marks a transformative moment, enhancing the academic stature and capacity of the department.

The final nod from the Central Finance Ministry is now awaited to implement this development fully.

Prominent Assamese academician Sangita Saikia lauded the milestone, remarking, "This is a monumental achievement in the fight for the rightful recognition of the Assamese language and the establishment of the Srimanta Sankardev Chair at Visva-Bharati."

It may be mentioned that this approval is seen as a significant step toward promoting the Assamese language and preserving its rich cultural heritage at a national level. It reflects the growing recognition of regional languages and their importance in India’s academic and cultural landscape.

