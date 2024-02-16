Comprehensive Guide to Downloading and Printing Your Aadhaar Card

Downloading and Printing Your Aadhaar Card: The Aadhaar card serves as a crucial identification and residency document in India. Understanding how to obtain and print your E-Aadhaar card is essential. This guide provides detailed steps for downloading your Aadhaar card online through various methods, including using your Aadhaar number, Enrollment ID, Virtual ID, name and date of birth, DigiLocker, mAadhaar app, and UMANG app.

Downloading Aadhaar Card with Aadhaar Number

Visit the official UIDAI website.

Select "Download Aadhaar" and enter your Aadhaar number.

Provide the captcha and request an OTP.

Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Choose "Masked Aadhaar" if desired.

Verify and download the e-Aadhaar.

Open the PDF using the password (first four letters of your name followed by birth year).

Downloading Aadhaar Card with an Enrollment ID

Visit the UIDAI website.

Select "Download Aadhaar" and choose the Enrollment ID option.

Enter your 28-digit enrollment ID and captcha.

Request and enter the OTP.

Verify and download the e-Aadhaar.

Downloading Aadhaar Card with Virtual ID

Visit the UIDAI portal and select "Download Aadhaar."

Choose the Virtual ID (VID) option and enter your VID.

Provide the captcha and request an OTP.

Submit the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

Download your e-Aadhaar.

Downloading an Aadhaar Card with Name and Date of Birth

Visit the UIDAI website and select "Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID."

Enter your details (full name, mobile number, or email).

Request and enter the OTP.

Retrieve your enrollment ID.

Visit the UIDAI website again to download the Aadhaar using the enrollment ID.

Downloading Aadhaar Card via DigiLocker

Access DigiLocker's official website or app.

Sign in and select UIDAI as the partner.

Enter the Aadhaar number and OTP.

Download the e-Aadhaar from the "Issued" section.

Downloading an Aadhaar Card via mAadhaar App

Log into the mAadhaar app.

Verify using OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

Download the e-Aadhaar.

Downloading the Aadhaar Card via the UMANG App

Register and log in to UMANG.

Navigate to "All Services" and select "Aadhaar Card."

Choose "View Aadhaar Card from DigiLocker" and follow the prompts.

Printing Your Aadhaar Card

Open the e-Aadhaar PDF using any PDF reader.

Enter the password (first four letters of name followed by birth year).

Select "Print," choose the number of copies, and print.

Important Points

Registering mobile number with UIDAI is mandatory.

OTP is required to download the Aadhaar card.

Aadhaar can be downloaded multiple times.

Password is needed to print the Aadhaar card.

Various methods are available for downloading Aadhaar, including online portals, mobile apps, and DigiLocker.

FAQs address common queries regarding e-Aadhaar, mobile apps, and charges.

Conclusion

Mastering the process of downloading and printing your Aadhaar card is crucial for accessing essential services in India. Whether using Aadhaar number, Enrolment ID, Virtual ID, name and date of birth, DigiLocker, mAadhaar app, or UMANG app, this comprehensive guide ensures you can obtain your Aadhaar card efficiently. Stay informed and utilize these methods to manage your Aadhaar effectively.