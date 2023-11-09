Did you know that these top brands are Indian?

1. Old Monk

Launched in 1954, Old Monk is a distinctive dark rum infused with vanilla flavor and boasting an alcohol content of 42.8%. The spirit, with its deep maroon hue, is meticulously crafted in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and has its registered office in Solar, Himachal Pradesh. The enduring charm of Old Monk hinges on the power of word-of-mouth recommendations and the unwavering loyalty of its patrons. This venerable rum is available in six different bottle sizes and has been consistently recognized for its excellence, earning gold medals at Monde Selections since 1982. Beyond the shores of India, Old Monk is cherished by discerning consumers in countries such as the UK, Germany, Kenya, Canada, Australia, and the United States.

2. Amul

Amul, the world's largest dairy company, was established in 1946 under the visionary guidance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Tribhuvandas Patel in Anand, Gujarat. The name "Amul" reflects its value, meaning "priceless" or "precious" in Sanskrit. Today, it operates as a cooperative, jointly managed by 36 milk producers in Gujarat. Amul's influence extends far beyond Indian borders, with a presence in over 40 countries, including significant markets like the US, Africa, and Japan. Remarkably, it has ascended to the 8th position among the top global milk processors, exemplifying India's prominence in the industry.

3. AND Designs

AND Designs made its debut in 1995, thanks to the visionary trio of Anita Dongre, Mukesh Sawlani, and Meena Sehra. Their unique approach to fashion swiftly garnered international recognition, appealing to a global audience with its innovative styles and trend-setting designs.

4. Ferns N Petals

Vikaas Gutgutia founded Ferns N Petals in 1994, shaping it into an Indian gifting powerhouse offering flowers, gifts, and cakes nationwide. While headquartered in New Delhi, the brand has rapidly expanded its digital gifting offerings, extending its reach into the South East Asian and Middle East markets. Today, Ferns N Petals proudly counts Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor as its esteemed brand ambassadors.

5. Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield, an iconic Indian motorcycle brand headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, traces its origins back to 1901. Though it began under foreign production, it has always maintained significant Indian collaborations. Notably, Royal Enfield has asserted its dominance as the leading motorcycle manufacturer spanning both North America and Europe.

6. Lakme

Lakmé, an Indian cosmetics brand under the umbrella of Hindustan Unilever, commenced its journey in 1952. Specializing in a range of cosmetics including lipsticks, eyeliners, and skincare products, Lakmé is a key player in the cosmetics industry, headquartered in Mumbai. With over 300 products catering to customers in more than 70 countries worldwide, it stands as a global beauty powerhouse.

7. Louis Philippe

Surprisingly, Louis Philippe, named after a French king, has its roots firmly in India. As a division of Aditya Birla Fashion and Lifestyle, this brand boasts a diverse array of products available worldwide, catering to the fashion sensibilities of customers around the globe.

8. Jaguar

Owned by TATA Motors, Jaguar, a luxury vehicle brand, is manufactured in India. Since its inception in 1922, Jaguar has become synonymous with opulence and performance. Notably, the United States has emerged as a vital market for Jaguar's premium automobiles.

9. Van Heusen

Van Heusen, a renowned Indian brand for men's clothing, took its initial steps in 1989 under the ownership of Mathura Fashion and Lifestyle. The brand's versatile range extends across more than 55 countries, offering an array of attire, from workwear to casual, party wear, and even sportswear, ensuring style and quality for discerning customers globally.

10. Da Milano

Da Milano, the brainchild of Sahil Malik's father, embarked on its journey in 1989 with a single store in Delhi. This Indian-born brand has grown exponentially and now spans the globe with 60 stores. Renowned for its creativity, luxury, and innovation, Da Milano exemplifies the power of Indian craftsmanship on the international stage.