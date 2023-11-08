Exciting New Web Series and Movies that are coming to Disney+ Hotstar in November 2023

New Web Series and Movies that are coming to Disney+ Hotstar: Disney+ Hotstar has a couple of interesting upcoming releases lined up for November 2023. This month, subscribers can look forward to an eclectic mix of compelling content that spans crime dramas, intense thrillers, candid celebrity chat shows, and, for Marvel aficionados, the highly anticipated continuation of the 'Loki' saga. With a myriad of exciting releases, the platform continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering top-notch entertainment for audiences in India. Walt Disney's streaming service in India, Disney+ Hotstar, is all set to deliver a captivating lineup of fresh shows and movies this November. Here's a glimpse of what's in store for subscribers:

Aarya 3

Brace yourselves for the highly-anticipated third season of the hit crime drama series 'Aarya,' featuring the talented Sushmita Sen. Scheduled for release on Disney+ Hotstar in the first week of November, this season, created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani Films, and Endemol Shine India, promises to take Aarya Sareen, played by Sen, to new heights. As she combats fresh adversaries, Aarya's character evolves to wield remarkable power, creating her own empire while safeguarding her loved ones. Sushmita Sen shared her thoughts, stating, "Aarya's story is a testament to a woman who defies life's constraints and will go to any lengths to protect the ones close to her." Mark your calendars for November 3, the release date of 'Aarya 3.'

Apurva

'Apurva,' a gripping thriller starring Tara Sutaria, is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 15. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, known for 'Kill,' and produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, this film is set in the rugged terrain of Chambal. 'Apurva' weaves the story of an ordinary woman thrust into extraordinary circumstances, determined to do whatever it takes to survive. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajpal Yadav.

Koffee With Karan

Fans of celebrity chat shows will have much to look forward to, as new episodes of 'Koffee With Karan' will hit Disney+ Hotstar this November. The latest season, which premiered on October 26, promises to be 'edgier, crazier, and candid,' offering an abundance of revelations. The first episode featured the power couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, while the second episode, arriving on November 2, showcases Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol.

Loki Season 2 - New Episodes

For Marvel enthusiasts, November will bring episodes 5 and 6 of 'Loki 2,' starring Tom Hiddleston. The sequel to Marvel Studios 'Loki Season 2 picks up after a stunning season finale, where Loki is embroiled in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. With Mobius, Hunter B-15, and an ensemble of both new and returning characters, Loki embarks on a journey through an ever-expanding and increasingly treacherous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the elusive truth about free will and glorious purpose.