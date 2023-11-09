Top International Series and TV Shows with Indian-American (desi) characters

"The Mindy Project" (2012–2017)

"The Mindy Project" is a delightful TV series that falls under the comedy genre, created by and starring the talented Mindy Kaling. The show revolves around the life of Dr. Mindy Lahiri, a young and quirky obstetrician-gynecologist who tries to balance her personal and professional life amidst a cast of eccentric co-workers in a small medical office. With a TV-14 rating and a 7.5 IMDb score, it offers a perfect blend of humor, romance, and workplace shenanigans, making it a must-watch for fans of witty comedy.

"Master of None" (2015–2021)

"Master of None" is a critically acclaimed TV series created by Aziz Ansari, who also stars as the main character, Dev. This comedy-drama series with a TV-MA rating showcases the personal and professional life of Dev, a 30-year-old actor navigating the complexities of life in New York City. With its unique blend of humor and insightful social commentary, the show has received widespread praise, earning an IMDb rating of 8.2. It's a must-watch for those who appreciate thought-provoking comedy and relatable storytelling.

"Never Have I Ever" (2020–2023)

"Never Have I Ever" is a heartwarming and funny coming-of-age comedy-drama series inspired by the childhood experiences of Mindy Kaling. The show revolves around the complicated life of Devi Vishwakumar, a first-generation Indian-American teenage girl, as she tries to navigate high school, family, and her cultural identity. With a TV-14 rating and an IMDb score of 7.9, this series strikes a perfect balance between humor and emotional depth, making it a relatable and engaging watch.

"Sunnyside" (2019)

"Sunnyside" follows the journey of Garrett Modi, a former New York City councilman, as he discovers his purpose when he encounters immigrants in need of assistance in realizing the American Dream. This comedy series with a TV-14 rating and a 5.4 IMDb score explores themes of immigration, cultural diversity, and personal growth with humor and heart, although it had a relatively short run.

"New Girl" (2011–2018)

"New Girl" is a beloved TV comedy series that follows the life of Jess, an offbeat young woman portrayed by Zooey Deschanel, who moves in with three single men following a bad breakup. Despite her quirky behavior, the men become her unlikely support system. With a TV-14 rating and a solid 7.8 IMDb score, "New Girl" offers humor, romance, and a strong sense of camaraderie, making it a fan favorite.

"Outsourced" (2010–2011)

"Outsourced" is a comedy series that humorously explores cultural differences and workplace dynamics. When a manager is sent to India to oversee a customer service team, he encounters a range of humorous situations. With a TV-14 rating and a 7.6 IMDb rating, the show provides a lighthearted take on cross-cultural interactions.

"Brown Nation" (2016)

"Brown Nation" is a comedy series that delves into the world of a small IT consulting company in Queens, New York, run by Hasmukh. With a TV-14 rating and a 6.7 IMDb score, the show humorously portrays the challenges and eccentricities of both work and home life, making it a light-hearted and entertaining watch.

"Why Are You Like This" (2018)

"Why Are You Like This" is a comedy series that follows the adventures of best friends Penny and Mia as they embark on a quest to make the world a better place, often without realizing the chaos they create along the way. With a 6.4 IMDb score, this show offers a unique blend of humor and social commentary, appealing to viewers who enjoy witty satire and a fresh take on societal issues.

"Whiskey Cavalier" (2019)

"Whiskey Cavalier" is an action-packed comedy series that pairs an FBI agent with a CIA operative as they embark on missions to save the world. This show offers a thrilling mix of action and humor as the two protagonists learn to work together. With a TV-14 rating and a 7.1 IMDb score, it's a great choice for fans of espionage and buddy-cop dynamics.

"Parks and Recreation" (2009–2015)

"Parks and Recreation" is a beloved comedy series that follows the absurd antics of public officials in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana, as they strive to make their city a better place. Starring Amy Poehler and featuring an ensemble cast, the show offers a delightful mix of humor and heartfelt moments. With a TV-14 rating and an impressive IMDb score of 8.6, "Parks and Recreation" has become a classic in the world of political satire and workplace comedy.

"The Reluctant Landlord" (2018–2019)

"The Reluctant Landlord" is a comedy series that tells the story of a man who inherits a pub from his late father and reluctantly takes on the role of proprietor. With a 6.5 IMDb rating, the show combines humor and family dynamics as the protagonist navigates the challenges of running a pub. Starring Romesh Ranganathan, it offers a unique and entertaining perspective on the world of small businesses and family legacies.

"The Magicians" (2015–2020)

"The Magicians" is a drama-fantasy series that explores the lives of students who discover that the magic they read about as children is real, yet more dangerous than they ever imagined. With a TV-14 rating and a 7.6 IMDb score, the show blends magic, mystery, and drama in a way that appeals to fans of both fantasy and coming-of-age stories.

"Rules of Engagement" (2007–2013)

"Rules of Engagement" is a romantic comedy series that focuses on the lives of two couples and their single friend as they navigate the complexities of dating, commitment, and marriage. With a TV-PG rating and a 7.3 IMDb score, the show provides a humorous look at the ups and downs of relationships.

"Quantico" (2015–2018)

"Quantico" is a thrilling crime drama series that offers a look into the lives of young FBI recruits training at the Quantico base in Virginia, with the twist that one of them is suspected of being a sleeper terrorist. With a TV-14 rating and a 6.7 IMDb score, it keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its suspenseful plot and character development.

"The Big Bang Theory" (2007–2019)

"The Big Bang Theory" is a wildly popular comedy series that revolves around the lives of two socially awkward physicists who find their world turned upside down when a woman moves into the apartment across the hall. With a TV-PG rating and an impressive IMDb rating of 8.2, the show blends humor, romance, and the charm of nerd culture, making it a staple in the world of sitcoms