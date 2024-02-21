HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECSS Scholarship 2024: A Lifeline for Students in Financial Need

Who Can Apply for HDFC Bank Parivartan?

Eligibility extends to students from diverse educational backgrounds, encompassing classes 1 to 12, ITI, Diploma, Polytechnic, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses. To qualify, applicants must hail from families with an annual income below Rs. 2.50 lakh and demonstrate a minimum academic performance of 55% in their previous examinations. Preference is accorded to individuals grappling with personal or familial financial crises over the past three years, teetering on the brink of dropping out of school or college.

HDFC Bank Parivartan Scholarship Rewards

Students in classes 1st to 6th: Rs. 15,000

Students in classes 7th to 12th, Diploma, ITI, Polytechnic: Rs. 18,000

General undergraduate courses: Rs. 30,000

Professional undergraduate courses: Rs. 50,000

General postgraduate courses: Rs. 35,000

Professional postgraduate courses: Rs. 75,000

HDFC Bank Parivartan Application Process

Interested candidates can apply through the official HDFC Bank website or buddy4study.com/page/hdfc-bank-parivartans-ecss-programme. Upon accessing the application form, applicants are required to furnish relevant details and upload necessary documents, including passport-sized photos, previous year's marksheets, Aadhar card or driving license, admission proof for the current academic year, bank passbook or cheque book, income proof, and evidence of family crises.

Contact Information

For any queries regarding the scholarship program, individuals may reach out via email to csr@hdfcbank.com.

FAQs

What is the purpose of HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECSS Scholarship Programme? The primary objective is to provide financial assistance to motivate students to pursue their education despite financial constraints.

What benefits do selected students receive? Selected students stand to receive up to Rs. 75,000, the exact amount contingent upon their enrolled course.

Are there any common eligibility criteria across all courses? Yes, applicants must have attained a minimum of 55% marks in their previous examinations.



By extending a helping hand through HDFC Bank Parivartan’s ECSS Scholarship Programme 2024, HDFC Bank underscores its commitment to fostering educational equity and access for all, ensuring that financial limitations do not impede students' pursuit of knowledge and achievement of their academic aspirations. Apply today and embark on a journey towards a brighter future!