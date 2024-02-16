LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship 2024: Providing Financial Assistance for Education

Objectives of the LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship

The primary objective of the LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship is to extend financial assistance to deserving students across the country. By offering this scholarship, LIC aims to empower students from low-income families and enable them to access quality education. This initiative not only supports individual students but also contributes to the overall development of the nation by nurturing talent and potential.

Eligibility Criteria LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship

To be eligible for the LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship, students must meet certain criteria:

For Post-Graduation: Applicants must have secured admission to a post-graduate program in an Indian college or university, with a minimum of 60% in their undergraduate program. The annual family income should not exceed INR 3,60,000.

For Graduation: Candidates should be enrolled in the first year of a graduation program in any stream, with a minimum of 60% in their Class 12 board exam. The annual family income should not exceed INR 3,60,000.

For Class 10 Graduates: Students enrolled in Class 11 are eligible, provided they have secured a minimum of 60% in their Class 10 board exam. The annual family income should not exceed INR 3,60,000.

HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship Required Documents

Photo identification (Aadhaar, PAN, or passport)

Previous academic transcripts

Income documentation

School/college/university identification

Receipt for current academic year's fees

Bank account information

Crisis report (if applicable)

Certificate of Disabilities & Caste (if applicable)

HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship Application Process

To apply for the LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship, follow these simple steps:

Visit the LIC's HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship website or www.buddy4study.com/page/lic-hfl-vidhyadhan-scholarship . Navigate to the scholarship section and click on the "Apply Online" option. Fill out the application form with accurate information and upload the required documents. Review the details before submitting the application successfully.

Conclusion:

The LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship presents a significant opportunity for students who aspire to pursue higher education but face financial constraints. By offering financial assistance, LIC is not only investing in the education of individual students but also fostering the growth and development of the nation. Eligible students are encouraged to seize this opportunity and embark on their academic journey with confidence.

