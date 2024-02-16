LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship 2024: Providing Financial Assistance for Education

LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship 2024: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), a trusted government-owned institution, has announced the launch of the LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship 2024. This scholarship aims to support financially disadvantaged students in pursuing higher education. It is designed to alleviate the financial burden faced by students who have excelled academically but lack the means to continue their education.
The name "Vidyadhan" itself underscores the scholarship's focus on education. Education is pivotal in shaping one's future, and this initiative aims to provide a pathway for talented students to achieve their academic aspirations. Recipients of the scholarship will receive Rs. 20,000 per year for two years, enabling them to pursue their educational goals without financial constraints.
The primary objective of the LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship is to extend financial assistance to deserving students across the country. By offering this scholarship, LIC aims to empower students from low-income families and enable them to access quality education. This initiative not only supports individual students but also contributes to the overall development of the nation by nurturing talent and potential.
To be eligible for the LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship, students must meet certain criteria:
For Post-Graduation: Applicants must have secured admission to a post-graduate program in an Indian college or university, with a minimum of 60% in their undergraduate program. The annual family income should not exceed INR 3,60,000.
For Graduation: Candidates should be enrolled in the first year of a graduation program in any stream, with a minimum of 60% in their Class 12 board exam. The annual family income should not exceed INR 3,60,000.
For Class 10 Graduates: Students enrolled in Class 11 are eligible, provided they have secured a minimum of 60% in their Class 10 board exam. The annual family income should not exceed INR 3,60,000.
Photo identification (Aadhaar, PAN, or passport)
Previous academic transcripts
Income documentation
School/college/university identification
Receipt for current academic year's fees
Bank account information
Crisis report (if applicable)
Certificate of Disabilities & Caste (if applicable)
To apply for the LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship, follow these simple steps:
Visit the LIC's HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship website or.
Navigate to the scholarship section and click on the "Apply Online" option.
Fill out the application form with accurate information and upload the required documents.
Review the details before submitting the application successfully.
The LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship presents a significant opportunity for students who aspire to pursue higher education but face financial constraints. By offering financial assistance, LIC is not only investing in the education of individual students but also fostering the growth and development of the nation. Eligible students are encouraged to seize this opportunity and embark on their academic journey with confidence.
Am I eligible if I'm currently a Class 12 student?
No, only students enrolled in Class 11/first-year graduation/first-year postgraduate programs are eligible for this scholarship.
What is the last date of registration for the LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship?
The last date of registration is 30th September 2023.