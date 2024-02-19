A voter ID card holds significant importance as an official document in India, serving multiple purposes such as identity proof, address proof, and eligibility for voting during elections. If you've recently changed your permanent address, it's crucial to update your voter ID card accordingly to ensure its validity and accuracy. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to change/update address details on your voter ID card, both online and offline.

Online Method to Change Address on Voter ID

Visit the National Voters Services Portal: Log in to the official National Voters Services Portal to initiate the address change process. Fill Form 8: Navigate to the 'Shifting of Residence/Correction of Entries in Existing Electoral Roll' section and click on 'Form 8'. Provide the necessary details, including your Aadhaar number, email, mobile number, and new address. Upload Supporting Documents: Upload supporting documents such as utility bills, Aadhaar card, passport, or any other valid proof of residence. Submit and Track Application: Complete the declaration, enter the captcha code, and submit the form. You'll receive a reference number to track the status of your application on the portal.

Offline Method to Change Address on Voter ID

Visit Electoral Office: Head to your nearest electoral office and collect Form 8 for address correction. Fill and Submit Form: Fill out Form 8 with accurate details and attach supporting documents proving your new address. Verification and Notification: Submit the form along with documents to the electoral office. Upon successful verification, you'll receive a notification confirming the address change.

Address Change on Voter ID From One State to Another

To update your residential address on your Voter ID card after relocating to a new assembly constituency, it's essential to ensure that your voter registration reflects your current location. This ensures your eligibility to vote in elections held in your new area. Here's what you need to do:

Transfer Your Name: Your name must be transferred from the electoral roll of your old constituency to the electoral roll of the new one. Failure to do so will result in your inability to vote in either constituency. Utilize Form-8A: Instead of obtaining a new Voter ID card for your new assembly constituency, you can simply update your existing Voter ID card with your new address. This process is facilitated by Form-8A, designed specifically for changing your permanent address on the election card. Provide Proof of Residence: Whether applying online through the NVSP website or visiting the nearest electoral office, you'll need to provide proof of your new residential address. Acceptable documents typically include recent utility bills such as electricity or gas bills.

By following these steps, you ensure that your Voter ID card accurately reflects your current residence, preserving your right to vote in both national and assembly elections. Remember, your Voter ID card serves not only as a voting credential but also as a valid form of identity and address proof.

Important Documents Required

Utility bills (not older than a year)

Aadhaar card

Bank passbook or statement

Indian passport

Registered rent or sale deed

Any other valid proof of residence

Track Application Status

To track the status of your address change application:

Log in to the National Voters Services Portal. Click on 'Track Application Status' and enter your reference number and state. Monitor the progress of your application online.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions):