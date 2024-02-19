A voter ID card holds significant importance as an official document in India, serving multiple purposes such as identity proof, address proof, and eligibility for voting during elections. If you've recently changed your permanent address, it's crucial to update your voter ID card accordingly to ensure its validity and accuracy. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to change/update address details on your voter ID card, both online and offline.
Visit the National Voters Services Portal: Log in to the official National Voters Services Portal to initiate the address change process.
Fill Form 8: Navigate to the 'Shifting of Residence/Correction of Entries in Existing Electoral Roll' section and click on 'Form 8'. Provide the necessary details, including your Aadhaar number, email, mobile number, and new address.
Upload Supporting Documents: Upload supporting documents such as utility bills, Aadhaar card, passport, or any other valid proof of residence.
Submit and Track Application: Complete the declaration, enter the captcha code, and submit the form. You'll receive a reference number to track the status of your application on the portal.
Visit Electoral Office: Head to your nearest electoral office and collect Form 8 for address correction.
Fill and Submit Form: Fill out Form 8 with accurate details and attach supporting documents proving your new address.
Verification and Notification: Submit the form along with documents to the electoral office. Upon successful verification, you'll receive a notification confirming the address change.
To update your residential address on your Voter ID card after relocating to a new assembly constituency, it's essential to ensure that your voter registration reflects your current location. This ensures your eligibility to vote in elections held in your new area. Here's what you need to do:
Transfer Your Name: Your name must be transferred from the electoral roll of your old constituency to the electoral roll of the new one. Failure to do so will result in your inability to vote in either constituency.
Utilize Form-8A: Instead of obtaining a new Voter ID card for your new assembly constituency, you can simply update your existing Voter ID card with your new address. This process is facilitated by Form-8A, designed specifically for changing your permanent address on the election card.
Provide Proof of Residence: Whether applying online through the NVSP website or visiting the nearest electoral office, you'll need to provide proof of your new residential address. Acceptable documents typically include recent utility bills such as electricity or gas bills.
By following these steps, you ensure that your Voter ID card accurately reflects your current residence, preserving your right to vote in both national and assembly elections. Remember, your Voter ID card serves not only as a voting credential but also as a valid form of identity and address proof.
Utility bills (not older than a year)
Aadhaar card
Bank passbook or statement
Indian passport
Registered rent or sale deed
Any other valid proof of residence
To track the status of your address change application:
Log in to the National Voters Services Portal.
Click on 'Track Application Status' and enter your reference number and state.
Monitor the progress of your application online.
Can I use Aadhaar card as proof of residence for updating my voter ID address?
Yes, Aadhaar card is accepted as a valid proof of residence for updating your voter ID address online.
How do I update my date of birth on my voter ID card?
To update your date of birth on your voter ID card, you need to fill out Form 8 and provide supporting documents such as birth certificate, passport, or PAN card.
Is it possible to download my EPIC card online?
Yes, you can download your EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) online from the Voters' Service Portal using your voter ID details.
What is the process for filing a complaint with the Election Commission of India?
To file a complaint with the Election Commission of India, you can either send an email to complaints@eci.gov.in or call the toll-free number 1800111950.
Who can submit Form 8A for address change in the voter ID card?
Any individual whose name is already present in the electoral roll can submit Form 8A for transferring their address to a different constituency.
Where can I submit Form 8A for address change in the voter ID card?
Form 8A can be submitted at selected locations where the draft electoral roll is published during the revision period. Additionally, it can be filed with the Electoral Registration Officer of the constituency or the Assistant Electoral Registration Officer.
What documents are required for updating the address on my voter ID card?
You will need to provide proof of your current residential address, which can include utility bills, Aadhaar card, passport, bank passbook, or any other official document issued by the government.
How long does it take to process the address change request on my voter ID card?
The processing time may vary, but typically, it takes a few weeks for the Election Commission to verify and update the address on your voter ID card after you have submitted the necessary documents and forms.
Can I update my address in my voter ID card if I have moved from one state to another?
Yes, you can update your address on your voter ID card even if you have moved from one state to another. You will need to follow the same process of submitting Form 8A and providing the required documents for address verification.
Is there any fee involved in updating the address on my voter ID card?
No, there is no fee charged for updating the address on your voter ID card. It is a free service provided by the Election Commission of India to ensure accurate voter information.